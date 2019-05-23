McDonell senior Hannah Sykora signed on Thursday to play basketball collegiately at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family in Manitowoc.
Sykora said the environment and small-town feel of the campus of the NAIA school were key in making the decision to become a Laker.
“I like the small atmosphere," Sykora said. "It’s how I like it and has a home-like feeling.”
The 5-foot-6 Sykora had a strong senior season for the Macks, averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and two steals per contest.
Sykora finished the season with 84 assists, eight shy of Josie Verbick's school record for the most in a season and was an All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County honorable mention selection. Sykora played many different positions for the Macks before settling in at point guard and McDonell coach Don Cooper noted Sykora's versatility as a key to her success as a player.
“What made her so great as a player is she was so diversified, she could play any position," Cooper said.
McDonell finished the season with an 11-13 record and advanced to the Division 5 regional semifinals before falling to Clear Lake.
“It was fun to be around those group of girls and even though we didn’t go as far as we would’ve liked to, it was still fun," Sykora said.
Silver Lake College coach Mike Quistorf was among those in attendance for Thursday's signing and he recently completed his first season leading the program as the Lakers went 8-24 for the season.
“This is pretty exciting, it’s a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Sykora said.
Sykora made her decision to attend Silver Lake about a month ago, but Thursday's signing was the culmination of that journey and now the senior can focus on enjoying her final few weeks of high school while also helping the McDonell softball team make another deep playoff push.
“I think this will carry with her a long time and this has enhanced our program to see somebody like Hannah being able to go on to the next level,” Cooper said.