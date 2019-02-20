McDonell senior Abby Wampler and sophomore Maggie Craker as well as Stanley-Boyd senior Arianna Mason have earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference accolades for the 2018-19 season.
It marks the first time two McDonell players have been selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team in school history.
Cadott sophomore Jada Kowalczyk was chosen for the conference's second team.
Cadott seniors Mary Jo Prokupek and Jenna Sedlacek, McDonell seniors Jessica Eisenreich and Hannah Sykora, Stanley-Boyd sophomore Lily Hole and Thorp seniors Cassidy Stroinski and Madison Wicks as well as sophomore Kaytlyn Stunkel were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.
Eau Claire Regis senior Teryn Karlstad was chosen as the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.
Gilman juniors Emma Warner and Grace Grunseth were chosen to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference second team. Owen-Withee senior Jennifer Wendler was selected as the Eastern Cloverbelt Player of the Year.
All-Western Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Kayla Wiggins, Altoona; Abby Wampler, McDonell; Maggie Craker, McDonell; Sophiah Filla, Osseo-Fairchild; Teryn Karlstad, Regis; Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd.
Second Team—Averie Varsho, Altoona; Jada Kowalczyk, Cadott; Ariel Heuer, Fall Creek; Makayla Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild; Maddy Mulcahy, Osseo-Fairchild; Marne Milanowski, Regis.
Honorable Mention—Mary Jo Prokupek, Cadott; Jenna Sedlacek, Cadott; Emma Ryan, Fall Creek; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Katelyn Hong, Fall Creek; Jessica Eisenreich, McDonell; Hannah Sykora, McDonell; Madison Hugdahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Mandi Van Brunt, Regis; Morgan Rohrscheib, Regis; Gabrielle Semerad, Regis; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd; Cassidy Stroinski, Thorp; Kaytlyn Stunkel; Madison Wicks, Thorp.
Player of the Year—Teryn Karlstad, Regis.
All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference
First Team—Ashley Streveler, Colby; Alyssa Underwood, Colby; Hailey Voelker, Colby; Remi Geiger, Loyal; Sammie Cappadora, Neillsville; Jennifer Wendler, Owen-Withee.
Second Team—Vanessa Lopez, Colby; Addison Baierl, Marshfield Columbus; Emma Warner, Gilman; Grace Grunseth, Gilman; Bella Opelt, Neillsville; Brianna Simington, Owen-Withee.
Honorable Mention—Alexa Underwood, Colby. Hailey Roehl, Marshfield Columbus; Maren Seefluth, Marshfield Columbus; Amanda Bogdonovich, Greenwood; Brooke Hinker, Greenwood; Hailey Rueth, Loyal; Alli Schoengarth, Neillsville; Hailey Geldernick, Owen-Withee.
Player of the Year—Jennifer Wendler, Owen-Withee.
