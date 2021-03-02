 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Deetz, Geissler named WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention
Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Deetz, Geissler named WBCA Division 5 all-state honorable mention

McDonell junior Lauryn Deetz and senior Anna Geissler have each been named as honorable mentions to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Division 5 All-State team for the 2020-21 season.

Deetz averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this year while Geissler averaged 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as the Macks advanced to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time.

Lauryn Deetz (24)

Anna Geissler (22)

Division 5 All-State—Bailey Butler, Black Hawk; Jorey Buwalda, Randolph; Ziy Conner, Independence; Brianna Dahl, Albany; Emma Gruen, Royall; Makenna Guden, Edgar; Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm; Sydney Lurvey, Three Lakes; Kaylee Marty, Black Hawk; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Honorable Mentions—Layla Alt, Shullsburg; Lauryn Deetz, McDonell; Anna Geissler, McDonell; Emme Golembiewski, Northwood; Jessie Grundhoffer, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Jordyn Halverson, Cochrane-Fountain City; Adelynn Hywatt, Cashton; Megan Miedema, Bangor; Rachel Miller, Highland; Maddy Reichmann, Wauzeka-Steuben; Lily Truchon, South Shore; Lindsay Steien, Blair-Taylor. 

