Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Deetz named Western Cloverbelt Co-Player of the Year

McDonell senior Lauryn Deetz and Osseo-Fairchild senior Brooke McCune have been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Co-Players of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The senior Deetz averaged 16.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for the Macks.

Deetz was also selected to the All-Western Cloverbelt first team, joined by Cadott junior Lauryn Goettl and Stanley-Boyd senior Lily Hoel. Goettl averaged 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game with the Hornets and Hoel scored 15 points per game to go with nine rebounds and two assists per contest with the Orioles.

Bloomer senior Abby Iverson, Cadott junior Elly Eiler, McDonell junior Marley Hughes and McDonell sophomore Emily Cooper were chosen to the second team. Iverson scored 11.5 points and pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game with the Blackhawks, Eiler averaged 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists per game for the Hornets, Hughes scored 9.4 points to go with four rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and Cooper averaged 11.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds per contest and 4.8 assists per game with the Macks.

Bloomer sophomore Dani Latz, McDonell senior Destiny Baughman and Thorp senior Brianna Horn were chosen to the team as honorable mentions.

Latz scored 11.6 points and grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, Baughman averaged 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and Horn averaged around 10 points per game.

Gilman junior Tatum Weir was selected to the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first team while seniors Emma Grunseth and Madisyn James were chosen as second team honorees.

Weir averaged 15.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game with the Pirats while Grunseth scored 8.6 points per game and grabbed 9.3 rebounds per contest and James scored 9.5 points and pulled down 2.8 rebounds per game.

Neillsville's Emma Moseley was named the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

2021-22 All-Western Cloverbelt

First Team—Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Katie Kent, Fall Creek; Lauryn Deetz, McDonell; Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild; Makenna Rohrscheib, Eau Claire Regis; Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd.

Second Team—Abby Iverson, Bloomer; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Gianna Vollrath, Fall Creek; Marley Hughes, McDonell; Emily Cooper, McDonell; Eleice Dahl, Osseo-Fairchild.

Honorable Mention—Dani Latz, Bloomer; Destiny Baughman, McDonell; Mariah Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild; Lacey Frase, Osseo-Fairchild; Ashley Chilson, Eau Claire Regis; Brianna Horn, Thorp.

Co-Players of the Year—Brooke McCune, Osseo-Fairchild and Lauryn Deetz, McDonell.

2021-22 All-Eastern Cloverbelt

First Team—Jenna Kibbel, Marshfield Columbus; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Emma Moseley, Neillsville; Paris Opelt, Neillsville; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville; Heavyn Kind, Spencer.

Second Team—Hayden Willner, Colby; Emma Grunseth, Gilman; Madisyn James, Gilman; Delanye Rochester, Neillsville; Paige Voight, Neillsville; Amber Becker, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Kya Viegut, Colby; Hailey Zimmerman, Marshfield Columbus; Mesa Rasmussen, Greenwood; Abrial Kubista, Loyal; Reina Arndt, Owen-Withee; Rebecca Mlsna, Spencer.

Player of the Year—Emma Moseley, Neillsville.

