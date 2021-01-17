Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell's Geissler has mother's school assists records in her sights

Anna Geissler wasn't familiar until recently that she was closing in on a significant McDonell girls basketball program record.

But she is quite familiar with the person who holds the record.

Geissler currently sits at 183 career assists, good for third place in McDonell program history.

Josie Verbick is second on the list at 199 while Anna's mother, Lori, holds the mark with 205, which she set in the late 1980s. Geissler is a multi-year starter for the Division 5 state-ranked Macks and enters the weekend second on the team averaging 10.9 points per game.

Basketball is a big part of the Geissler family — for Anna; her sister, Madeline; mother, Lori; and father, Reggie. Anna first started with the game at the YMCA, and from an early age it was instilled in her that hard work is the most important thing on the basketball court.

“(To) work hard is the most important thing you can do," Anna said. "Be in the gym whenever you can, and if you work hard enough your performance will reflect that.”