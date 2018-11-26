NEW AUBURN — This girls basketball season is starting out unlike most in the East Lakeland Conference.
For the past several season, there has been one clear-cut favorite in the league title race — Flambeau.
The perennially-strong Falcons have been the dominant team in the conference for a number of years, but will have a much different looking team this year after significant graduations. That has given other teams increased confidence they could be in the hunt for a league championship.
New Auburn is one of those teams as the Trojans return seven letterwinners from last year’s 9-13 team for second-year coach Karson Rihn.
“We had one senior that’s off the team this year and we’ve got a lot of girls back,” Rihn said. “We’ve got a couple freshmen that are coming in so we’ve got a good number of girls that are really going to help our program this year.”
Guards Nadia Rada (12 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4.3 steals per game and 3.1 assists per game last year), Anna Koteras (5.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.5 spg, 1.4 apg) and Zoey Rada (4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and forward Emily Bischel (2.8 ppg and 2.6 rpg) are back to give the Trojans an experienced core of starters.
Guard Faith Baker (3 rpg, 2.7 ppg), forward Emily Elmhorst (2.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg) along with forward Savannah Harshman and guards Haley Vaughn and Violet Hyke to go with forward Logan Passe should see more playing time as well.
New Auburn opened the season with a 47-40 defeat against Granton on Nov. 15, a contest the team led at halftime.
“We have a lot of girls back, we know what we want to do which is focus on the defensive side of the basketball and that showed (against Granton),” Rihn said. “We contained the basketball really well and got at the glass, which is important for us last year because we struggled in that.”
Defense will be a key focus this year for the team as it looks to pressure opponents into mistakes and Rihn said if his team can force turnovers, that will help the offense. Early on in practice and in his team’s first game, Rihn has been encourages with what he has seen.
“Our skills have grown even through these first practices that we’ve had,” Rihn said. “We need to continue to grow until we hit that conference schedule because we have a lot of tough teams we’re going to have to face every night.”
New Auburn returns to action at home on Thursday against Independence before opening the East Lakeland Conference season against Flambeau on Dec. 4. Overall the Trojans play four of their first five games at home with contests against Bruce (Dec. 7) and Prairie Farm (Dec. 11) on the horizon.
New Auburn’s nine wins last year were the most for the team in a single season since the 2010-11 season. With a veteran squad and a second-year coach at the helm, the Trojans are in position to eclipse that mark and be a name to watch in the East Lakeland championship race.
“We’re going to fight. Even (against Granton) we struggled shooting the ball, we got great looks but we continued to fight,” Rihn said. “There’s a lot of girls that are going to be able to play a lot of different roles as the year continues we’re going to have those girls increase their roles with more time. That will give us a lot of flexibility to use our matchups to win some games.”
