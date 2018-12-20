NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team was in a familiar place.
But this time it didn't stay there.
The Trojans dug out of a nine-point deficit in the second half as a part of a 62-57 overtime win over Winter on Thursday evening in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
New Auburn (1-7, 1-3) was behind by nearly double digits with 10 minutes to go, but clawed its way back into a contest that went to overtime before the Trojans prevailed for their first win of the season.
A tight game in the first and into the second half tilted Winter's way after a 9-0 Warrior run capped by a three-point play from Jasmine Goebel with nine minutes, 57 seconds left, put her team in front 39-30. But instead of allowing the game to slip away, the previously winless Trojans mounted a comeback. The team slowly closed its gap, getting to within one after an offensive rebound putback by Anna Koteras with 1:50 left made the score 49-48. New Auburn took its first lead since the first half with 37 seconds left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Nadia Rada.
Winter tied the game at 53 with five seconds left on a bucket from Janessa Petit. The Warriors followed by forcing a five seconds call on the ensuing inbounds pass, giving Winter the ball under the basket with a chance to win. But the Trojan defense held, knocking the first inbounds pass out before keeping Winter from getting a shot off before the whistle to send the game to overtime.
In the extra frame Faith Baker put New Auburn in front with a basket on a pass from Rada and Koteras came through with back-to-back buckets later to extend the lead. Rada capped the win with a steal and layup with 19 seconds left to put the score at 62-57.
Spreading the scoring
Rada led the way for New Auburn with a season-high 20 points while Koteras was close behind with a season-best 19 points.
Baker added eight points and Emma Bischel had six points, including the game-tying basket on a bank shot with 1:10 left in regulation.
"With Nadia, obviously everything we do runs through her," New Auburn coach Karson Rihn said. "We utilize her and put the ball in her hands to lead our team and we've talked about we need someone to step up, especially when we have one girl out we need someone to step into her spot and step up and hit those big shots."
Rada was in foul trouble in the first half, picking up her second foul at the 10:27 mark and exited the game. The game remained close in her absence and she was able to return later in the half staying out of foul trouble the rest of the way."
Getting healthy
The Trojans returned the majority of their team from last year's 9-12 team. But the team has gotten off to a slow start this winter due in part to several injuries, injuries that forced the school's volleyball team to cancel much of its varsity season during the fall.
"We've been there a few times this year," Rihn said of the second-half hole. "We've got a few girls back and we've had some injuries that cut the volleyball season short. It's tough to get them back playing but I think finally we're at that point where we can take that next step and find a way to win."
New Auburn has plenty of time until its next game. The Trojans return to action on Jan. 8 at Lake Holcombe.
"It's huge," Rihn said of the win. "I think Tuesday night (at Webster) the score really doesn't dictate how close it was. It was very close until late and a late run killed us. We're in games, we're finding ways, we're doing the right things. We're not turning the basketball over as much. We're doing the correct things and now going into the break having the confidence we can win."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.