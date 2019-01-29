Try 1 month for 99¢
McDonell at Eau Claire Regis girls basketball 12-21-18

McDonell's Maggie Craker shoots during a game against Eau Claire Regis on Dec. 21, 2018 at Eau Claire.

 TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald

McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker is on the verge of setting a school record.

The guard currently leads Chippewa County with 46 3-pointers made and is four away from tying Josie Verbick’s single season mark for the most in McDonell history.

Verbick made 50 3-pointers during the 2016-17 season when she earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention honors and was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County selection.

Craker is currently tied for third on the single-season McDonell list and ranks 15th in the state in made 3-pointers, according to WisSports.net. Waupun’s Abbie Aalsma entered Tuesday leading Wisconsin in made 3-pointers with 68, 11 in front of La Crosse Aquinas’ Taylor Theusch (57) for the top spot.

McDonell senior Abby Wampler is currently fourth in school history in career 3-pointers with 87. Verbick is the McDonell career leader with 140. Wampler is fifth in Chippewa County with 24 made 3-pointers while Wampler and Craker are second and seventh, respectively, overall in scoring in the county. Wampler is second to Chi-Hi’s Caelan Givens, averaging 15.9 points per game.

Craker is seventh with 14.3 points per contest.

McDonell returns to action at home on Thursday against Western Cloverbelt Conference leader Eau Claire Regis.

Chi-Hi’s McMillan tops Division 1

Chi-Hi junior forward Aaliyah McMillan leads all state Division 1 players in 3-point percentage, according to the latest WIAA 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard posted by WisSports.

McMillan has made 33 of 73 attempted long-range shots, good for a 45.2 success rate. Her percentage is well in front of second-place Leah Earnest of Stevens Point (38.9 percent) and Appleton West’s Christie Fortune (38.4 percent) in second and third, respectively.

Thorp’s Madison Wicks is second among Division 5 players, making 27 of 67 3-pointers for a 40.3 percent mark.

McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek is sixth among Division 5 boys players with a 42.7 percent mark, making 32 of 75 attempts.

The WIAA sponsors the 3-Point Challenge at the end of the season for both boys and girls, taking place on the Saturday morning of their respective state championship games. Players are chosen based on their player information submitted to WisSports and the top two players in each division based on percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts will be selected to participate.

Stanley-Boyd’s Arianna Mason participated in the girls event in 2017.

15 or better for Seibel

Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel is in her fifth year leading her alma mater and has already matched a lofty win total she has hit in each of those seasons.

The Blackhawks sit with a 15-1 record (11-0 in the Heart O’North) entering a key game at home on Friday with Northwestern. Seibel’s teams have won at least 15 games in each of her first five seasons leading the team and the program has won at least 20 games in the previous three seasons.

Under Seibel the Blackhawks have shared two league titles with Hayward (2015-16 and 2017-18) but with a two-game lead over the Hurricanes and three games ahead of Northwestern, Bloomer is closing in on its first outright conference crown since 2005-06. That season the team went 21-3 and advanced to the Division 2 sectional semifinals under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach and Seibel’s father Lon Wilson.

Success in sight

Cadott currently sits with a 7-9 overall record, already the second most wins in a single season for the program since the 2001-02 season.

Cadott has an unbeaten 4-0 record in nonconference play and has been competitive in league play with three of the team’s nine conference losses coming by eight points or fewer, including a 46-43 defeat at Fall Creek last Friday.

The 2013-14 Cadott squad finished with a 9-14 record, the most wins for the team since Jim Couey led the Hornets to a 10-11 record in the 2001-02 season. Cadott’s last winning season came under Couey in 1998-99 when the team went 17-4 with a 10-2 record in Western Cloverbelt play.

Cadott has five regular season games left, starting with a conference game at Altoona on Thursday. Cadott plays nonconference games against Mondovi (Friday) and Alma/Pepin (Monday) before playing at McDonell (Feb. 8) and finishing off the regular season with a Cloverbelt Crossover game at a to-be-determined Eastern Cloverbelt school on Feb. 14.

Double digit Chieftains

Lake Holcombe currently sits two games behind Flambeau and Birchwood in the East Lakeland Conference standings.

The Chieftains have a 10-6 record, tied with the 2015-16 team for the most wins in a single season for the program in its seven seasons. The Chieftains went 20-5 in 2010-11 and 18-6 in 2011-12 under Jay Geist and prior to that won at least 12 games in five out of six seasons under Joy Webster, the current Lake Holcombe boys basketball coach.

