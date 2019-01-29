McDonell sophomore Maggie Craker is on the verge of setting a school record.
The guard currently leads Chippewa County with 46 3-pointers made and is four away from tying Josie Verbick’s single season mark for the most in McDonell history.
Verbick made 50 3-pointers during the 2016-17 season when she earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 all-state honorable mention honors and was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County selection.
Craker is currently tied for third on the single-season McDonell list and ranks 15th in the state in made 3-pointers, according to WisSports.net. Waupun’s Abbie Aalsma entered Tuesday leading Wisconsin in made 3-pointers with 68, 11 in front of La Crosse Aquinas’ Taylor Theusch (57) for the top spot.
McDonell senior Abby Wampler is currently fourth in school history in career 3-pointers with 87. Verbick is the McDonell career leader with 140. Wampler is fifth in Chippewa County with 24 made 3-pointers while Wampler and Craker are second and seventh, respectively, overall in scoring in the county. Wampler is second to Chi-Hi’s Caelan Givens, averaging 15.9 points per game.
Craker is seventh with 14.3 points per contest.
McDonell returns to action at home on Thursday against Western Cloverbelt Conference leader Eau Claire Regis.
Chi-Hi’s McMillan tops Division 1
Chi-Hi junior forward Aaliyah McMillan leads all state Division 1 players in 3-point percentage, according to the latest WIAA 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard posted by WisSports.
McMillan has made 33 of 73 attempted long-range shots, good for a 45.2 success rate. Her percentage is well in front of second-place Leah Earnest of Stevens Point (38.9 percent) and Appleton West’s Christie Fortune (38.4 percent) in second and third, respectively.
Thorp’s Madison Wicks is second among Division 5 players, making 27 of 67 3-pointers for a 40.3 percent mark.
McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek is sixth among Division 5 boys players with a 42.7 percent mark, making 32 of 75 attempts.
The WIAA sponsors the 3-Point Challenge at the end of the season for both boys and girls, taking place on the Saturday morning of their respective state championship games. Players are chosen based on their player information submitted to WisSports and the top two players in each division based on percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts will be selected to participate.
Stanley-Boyd’s Arianna Mason participated in the girls event in 2017.
15 or better for Seibel
Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel is in her fifth year leading her alma mater and has already matched a lofty win total she has hit in each of those seasons.
The Blackhawks sit with a 15-1 record (11-0 in the Heart O’North) entering a key game at home on Friday with Northwestern. Seibel’s teams have won at least 15 games in each of her first five seasons leading the team and the program has won at least 20 games in the previous three seasons.
Under Seibel the Blackhawks have shared two league titles with Hayward (2015-16 and 2017-18) but with a two-game lead over the Hurricanes and three games ahead of Northwestern, Bloomer is closing in on its first outright conference crown since 2005-06. That season the team went 21-3 and advanced to the Division 2 sectional semifinals under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach and Seibel’s father Lon Wilson.
Success in sight
Cadott currently sits with a 7-9 overall record, already the second most wins in a single season for the program since the 2001-02 season.
Cadott has an unbeaten 4-0 record in nonconference play and has been competitive in league play with three of the team’s nine conference losses coming by eight points or fewer, including a 46-43 defeat at Fall Creek last Friday.
The 2013-14 Cadott squad finished with a 9-14 record, the most wins for the team since Jim Couey led the Hornets to a 10-11 record in the 2001-02 season. Cadott’s last winning season came under Couey in 1998-99 when the team went 17-4 with a 10-2 record in Western Cloverbelt play.
Cadott has five regular season games left, starting with a conference game at Altoona on Thursday. Cadott plays nonconference games against Mondovi (Friday) and Alma/Pepin (Monday) before playing at McDonell (Feb. 8) and finishing off the regular season with a Cloverbelt Crossover game at a to-be-determined Eastern Cloverbelt school on Feb. 14.
Double digit Chieftains
Lake Holcombe currently sits two games behind Flambeau and Birchwood in the East Lakeland Conference standings.
The Chieftains have a 10-6 record, tied with the 2015-16 team for the most wins in a single season for the program in its seven seasons. The Chieftains went 20-5 in 2010-11 and 18-6 in 2011-12 under Jay Geist and prior to that won at least 12 games in five out of six seasons under Joy Webster, the current Lake Holcombe boys basketball coach.
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Standings
*NOTE: All standings and statistics are entering Monday
Big Rivers Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|6
|2
|11
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5
|3
|8
|5
|Eau Claire North
|5
|3
|10
|4
|River Falls
|4
|3
|10
|5
|Chippewa Falls
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Menomonie
|2
|6
|7
|8
|Rice Lake
|1
|6
|8
|6
Tuesday's Games
Holmen at Chippewa Falls
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
Rice Lake at Ashland
Thursday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at River Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Holmen
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|9
|0
|14
|1
|Eau Claire Regis
|6
|3
|11
|4
|Fall Creek
|5
|4
|8
|5
|McDonell
|5
|4
|8
|7
|Altoona
|4
|5
|5
|11
|Thorp
|4
|5
|8
|8
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|6
|4
|10
|Cadott
|0
|9
|2
|11
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Altoona at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Thorp at Cadott
Altoona at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Game
Alma Center Lincoln vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells
Heart O'North Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|10
|0
|13
|2
|Bloomer
|9
|1
|12
|2
|Cumberland
|6
|4
|10
|5
|Hayward
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Barron
|3
|7
|4
|12
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|3
|7
|3
|11
|Spooner
|3
|7
|5
|9
|Ladysmith
|1
|9
|2
|14
Tuesday's Games
Bloomer at Osceola
Cameron at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Shell Lake
Saint Croix Falls at Ladysmith
Thursday's Games
Spooner at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland
Hayward at Ladysmith
Northwestern at Barron
East Lakeland Conference Boys Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Flambeau
|7
|0
|9
|4
|Birchwood
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Lake Holcombe
|5
|3
|7
|7
|New Auburn
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Bruce
|3
|4
|6
|8
|Winter
|1
|6
|2
|12
|Cornell
|1
|7
|2
|13
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Frederic at Bruce
Webster at Birchwood
Friday's Games
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
New Auburn at Winter
Cornell at Bruce
Saturday's Game
South Shore at Flambeau
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|15
|270
|18
|Kaden Kinney, Lake Holcombe
|12
|207
|17.3
|Tyler Robarge, Chippewa Falls
|15
|248
|16.5
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|14
|227
|16.2
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|224
|16
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|13
|197
|15.2
|Kaden Crank, Lake Holcombe
|14
|207
|14.8
|Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer
|14
|197
|14.1
|Ethan Patz, New Auburn
|14
|195
|13.9
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|14
|193
|13.8
Chippewa County Boys Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd
|41
|JD Bohaty, McDonell
|33
|John Bleskacek, Bloomer
|32
|Mason Poehls, Cadott
|32
|Charlie Bleskachek, McDonell
|32
|Brock Flater, Lake Holcombe
|30
|Nolan Hutzler, Chippewa Falls
|30
|Michael Pederson, New Auburn
|29
|Cory Hoglund, McDonell
|28
|Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|23
Chippewa County Boys Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|57.8
|38.3
|19.5
|.605
|5.1
|McDonell
|58.5
|53.1
|5.4
|.717
|7.4
|Lake Holcombe
|64.4
|62.6
|1.8
|.602
|4.8
|Chippewa Falls
|59.1
|59.3
|-0.2
|.608
|5.1
|New Auburn
|52.6
|52.9
|-0.3
|.585
|2.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|51.8
|63.9
|-12.1
|.633
|4.6
|Cadott
|46.8
|59.4
|-12.6
|.631
|5.2
|Cornell
|45.9
|63.5
|-17.6
|.524
|3.1
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Standings
Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|7
|1
|11
|4
|Hudson
|6
|2
|10
|5
|Menomonie
|6
|2
|2
|3
|River Falls
|3
|4
|8
|7
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|6
|7
|9
|Eau Claire North
|2
|6
|5
|11
|Rice Lake
|1
|6
|3
|13
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
River Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire North at Holmen
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska
Rice Lake at Hayward
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at River Falls
Saturday's Game
Wausau West at Chippewa Falls
Western Cloverbelt Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|11
|1
|13
|4
|Altoona
|9
|3
|10
|7
|Fall Creek
|8
|4
|8
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|8
|4
|11
|7
|McDonell
|6
|6
|8
|10
|Cadott
|3
|9
|7
|9
|Thorp
|2
|10
|3
|14
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|11
|4
|13
Tuesday's Game
Fall Creek at Mondovi
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Cadott at Altoona
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Fall Creek at Thorp
Friday's Game
Cadott at Mondovi
Saturday's Game
Fall Creek vs Fall River at Wisconsin Dells
Heart O'North Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|11
|0
|15
|1
|Hayward
|9
|2
|9
|6
|Northwestern
|8
|3
|13
|4
|Ladysmith
|6
|5
|8
|8
|Barron
|4
|6
|5
|11
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|4
|7
|5
|12
|Spooner
|1
|9
|1
|14
|Cumberland
|0
|11
|0
|16
Tuesday's Games
Cameron at Northwestern
Barron at Saint Croix Falls
Cumberland at Boyceville
Thursday's Games
Barron at Unity
Rice Lake at Hayward
Friday's Games
Northwestern at Bloomer
Hayward at Barron
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith
Spooner at Cumberland
East Lakeland Conference Girls Basketball Standings
|Name
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Birchwood
|7
|1
|9
|6
|Flambeau
|7
|1
|8
|8
|Lake Holcombe
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Bruce
|4
|4
|7
|9
|Cornell
|4
|4
|5
|10
|New Auburn
|1
|6
|1
|13
|Winter
|0
|7
|3
|12
Tuesday's Games
Flambeau at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Webster at Birchwood
Thursday's Game
Phillips at Flambeau
Friday's Games
Cornell at Bruce
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
New Auburn at Winter
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Total
|Points Per Game
|Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls
|15
|307
|20.5
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|15
|239
|15.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|14
|220
|15.7
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|15
|231
|15.4
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|253
|14.9
|Nadia Rada, New Auburn
|14
|208
|14.9
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|18
|258
|14.3
|Allison Golat-Hattamer, Lake Holcombe
|16
|200
|12.5
|Sierra Raine, Bloomer
|16
|182
|11.4
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|192
|11.3
Chippewa County Girls Basketball 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Total
|Maggie Craker, McDonell
|45
|Arianna Mason, Stanley-Boyd
|34
|Aaliyah McMillan, Chippewa Falls
|33
|Elle Kramschuster, Bloomer
|27
|Abby Wampler, McDonell
|24
|Emma Elmberg, Lake Holcombe
|22
|Anna Geissler, McDonell
|20
|Kaitlyn Tice, Cadott
|20
|Marissa Gustafson, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Jenna Sedlacek, Cadott
|17
Chippewa County Girls Basketball Team Statistics
|Team
|Points For
|Points Against
|Difference
|Free Throw %
|3-Pointers
|Bloomer
|56.1
|31.3
|24.8
|.558
|5.3
|Chippewa Falls
|60.8
|52.8
|8
|.682
|4.5
|Lake Holcombe
|51.9
|47.3
|4.6
|.411
|2.9
|McDonell
|54.8
|54.9
|-0.1
|.678
|5.4
|Cadott
|42.4
|43.7
|-1.3
|.484
|4.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|48.6
|52.8
|-4.2
|.545
|3.9
|Cornell
|36.6
|47.1
|-10.5
|.416
|1.3
|New Auburn
|36.4
|50.3
|-13.9
|.398
|2.4
Chippewa County Boys and Girls Hockey Standings
Big Rivers Conference Boys Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Eau Claire North
|7
|1
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|7
|2
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6
|2
|0
|9
|6
|2
|Hudson
|6
|3
|0
|12
|6
|1
|River Falls
|3
|6
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|7
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|8
|0
|6
|13
|0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Friday's Game
Chippewa Falls at De Pere
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Bay Port
Wausau West at Hudson
Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) at Eau Claire Memorial
Big Rivers Conference Girls Hockey Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|W
|L
|T
|Hudson
|3
|1
|1
|9
|8
|2
|St. Croix Valley
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|2
|Eau Claire Area
|3
|2
|0
|15
|5
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|5
|0
|6
|12
|2
Tuesday's Game
Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Thursday's Games
St. Croix Valley at Eau Claire Area
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson
Friday's Game
St. Croix Valley at Central Wisconsin
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior
Hudson at Mahtomedi (Minn.)
