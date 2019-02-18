Certain things are second nature at this point for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team.
That will happen when a team has been playing together since elementary school.
The Cardinals (17-5) enter the Division 1 postseason as a No. 4 seed and open the playoffs on Friday in the regional semifinals at home against No. 13 Oshkosh West. The team is fresh off its eighth straight Big Rivers Conference championship and has lost just twice since Christmas.
Chi-Hi has zero senior players in the program but a large junior class.
Overall the team had 11 listed juniors in the program — Maria Friedel, Alexis Zenner, Marnie Barth, Caelan Givens, Alisia Palms, Ashley Hanley, Kaylee Johnson, Aaliyah McMillan, Brystal Roshell, McKayla Nowak and Gracie Grenko.
Some of those juniors earned playing time as freshmen when the program advanced one game away from state. Others found their way into the lineup last season or this year and were reunited with former teammates from their youth basketball days.
It has been that sort of long-term chemistry that has come to the forefront in the second half for the surging Cardinals.
Many of the players first played together as fifth graders in the Cardinal Flight youth basketball program. Givens and Hanley were opponents before they were teammates, standing on opposite teams with their older sisters when they played pickup games.
“We were a young rivalry and then we were on the same team and then we became friends because we knew each other,” Givens said.
The group achieved plenty of success in the youth ranks and picked the game up quickly.
At an age when many players are simply learning to dribble and shoot, the group said it was already on to learning advancing basketball strategies. Transition offense is one of the team’s strengths and is an ability the players say can be traced back to fifth grade.
“We play much better when it’s a fast-paced game,” Hanley said.
The team almost has a sixth sense of knowing where each other will be on a fast break, something that has come with years of practice.
“We all just know where we’re going to be on the floor,” Zenner said.
Many of the players’ parents coached the group as youths and Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said that helped the group enter high school ahead of the most freshmen in terms of ability.
“The coaches that taught them taught them really well,” Bestul said. “(They) taught them the fundamentals and there’s stuff they do that I don’t have to do.”
Givens, Zenner, Hanley and McMillan saw action as freshmen when Givens said they were simply ‘little babies’ that were able to simply follow as a large and influential senior class led the way.
As they and others moved into bigger roles as sophomores, they had their ups and downs. Last season the Cardinals had just one upperclassman in the entire program with then-senior Brooke Rooney. The players and Bestul agreed that Rooney played a large part in helping the group grow.
“She kept them even keel,” Bestul said of Rooney. “This junior group last year was very immature and they were very up and down and they had their conflicts and their issues last year. But Brooke kept them on the straight and narrow.”
The team entered this season with high expectations of what it could accomplish but opened the season with double-digit road defeats to La Crosse Aquinas and Onalaska, something Bestul said wasn’t a bad thing.
“It was a really good measuring tool for us and a good wake-up call (saying) we’re not there yet,” Bestul said. “The girls really came in and it made a difference in the next couple practices.”
Chi-Hi has won 17 of 20 games since then including the last five entering the postseason.
The junior class has grown into leaders while Bestul also credited senior manager Rico DeLeon as a leader on the team.
“They’re coming along and they’re understanding the reasons behind things and the fundamentals and the things that are necessary to be a good team,” Bestul said. “They’re still young, they’re still juniors but they’re coming along.”
The team is also showing that growth in victories.
The Cardinals grinded out a 55-52 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Feb. 8, a contest in which the Old Abes succeeded to slowing down the up-tempo Cards. But the team did not panic and came away with a win before 24 hours later earning a 87-64 victory over Wisconsin Valley Conference champion Stevens Point, a game where the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 51-29 in the second half.
That game proved to be important one day later as the Cardinals earned the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, one better than Stevens Point. If the two teams win on Friday it would set up a rematch at Chi-Hi on Saturday for a regional championship.
In winning the program’s eighth straight Big Rivers title, the junior group extended a stretch of success that goes back beyond their first year together in fifth grade. The team is playing its best basketball of the season at the right time and has become the type of team Bestul and many others, many years earlier thought they could.
“It’s a group that has evolved over the years and they’ve had their conflicts but recently they’re starting to play really well together and they’re starting to recognize each other’s strengths,” Bestul said. “That’s something that was a focus all year — our team motto was ‘Be Unselfish’ and recognize what each other does on the floor well.”
