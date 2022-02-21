Prep Girls Basketball Playoffs: 5 questions entering the postseason

The prep girls basketball playoffs begin Tuesday as teams start their journeys with the beginning of regional play.

Here’s a look at five questions facing Chippewa County teams as squads aim for advancement.

Is McDonell a sectional favorite?

The Macks have put together one of the most successful regular seasons in program history and are the No. 1 seed for half of their Division 5 sectional.

McDonell went to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time a season ago and brought back nearly that entire team. The Macks have put together a strong followup with a 20-3 record, most recently routing Spencer in the second-place game at the Cloverbelt Crossover on Saturday in Osseo. McDonell’s three losses were by single digits to two teams (Osseo-Fairchild and Rice Lake) with a combined 42-6 record.

As long as the Macks keep winning, they won’t have to leave home through the regional finals. Some familiar teams from last year’s state tourney run — such as Lake Holcombe, Prairie Farm and Northwood — could be waiting in a few rounds.

For a team heavy on seniors and experience, the upcoming weeks are the time the program has been waiting on for a long time.

Who else to watch in Division 5?

Six teams of Chippewa County interest make up the lower half of the Division 5 sectional, so there’s plenty of intrigue among the teams.

Besides McDonell being the top seed, Lake Holcombe has also had a strong season in earning the No. 4 seed. The Chieftains open the postseason Tuesday by hosting No. 13 Owen-Withee and could have multiple home games as long as they keep winning. Lake Holcombe has come on strong late in the season and enters the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak, including a 63-58 overtime win at second-seeded Prairie Farm on Feb. 10.

Gilman is a No. 6 seed and hosts No. 11 Rib Lake in the regional quarterfinals while New Auburn and Cornell hit the road with the No. 10 Trojans at No. 7 Turtle Lake, No. 12 Chiefs at No. 5 Clear Lake and No. 14 Thorp plays at No. 3 Flambeau.

How does Division 4 shake out?

The area is stacked with several high quality Division 4 teams, making for what should be a hotly-contested sectional.

Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild is the No. 1 seed, followed by Eastern Cloverbelt champ Neillsville at No. 2 and Dunn-St. Croix champion Colfax at No. 3. Perennial contenders Durand and Fall Creek are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively, while Cadott is seeded sixth and opens play Tuesday by hosting No. 11 Augusta. The Hornets are in the midst of one of the best years in program history and own victories over the top-seeded Thunder and fifth-seeded Crickets. A victory for Cadott would push them to Friday’s regional semifinals at Colfax.

Rest assured, whichever team emerges from this half of the sectional will have earned it.

Who hits the road?

Chi-Hi and Bloomer will both be on the road to start their respective postseason pushes Tuesday.

The Cardinals are the No. 17 seed in the Division 1 sectional and play at No. 16 Appleton West, while No. 9 Bloomer is at No. 8 Osceola in Division 3 competition.

Chi-Hi earned its first win of the season on Feb. 10 with a 57-42 win over New Richmond and will make the long trip east to face the Terrors. The Blackhawks have won back-to-back games entering the playoffs and face an Osceola squad that has lost eight of its last 11 games overall.

Who is a potential sleeper?

Stanley-Boyd, a No. 7 seed, opens up the playoffs by hosting No. 10 Viroqua on Tuesday and could be a team to watch. The Orioles finished tied with Bloomer for sixth in the final Western Cloverbelt standings but have played some of the best teams in the league tough, including a pair of competitive defeats against McDonell.

Another team to watch is Gilman as a No. 6 seed. The Pirates finished third in the Eastern Cloverbelt standings and have won six of their last eight games entering the postseason. They are led by All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference first-teamer Tatum Weir.

