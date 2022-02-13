Prep Girls Basketball Playoffs: McDonell earns No. 1 seed in Division 5

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its sectional for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs.
The statewide playoff pairings were released in a series of videos from the WIAA on Sunday afternoon and the Macks were revealed as a top seed.
McDonell (18-3) will host No. 16 Prentice (2-19) in the Sectional 1B regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Lake Holcombe (14-5) is a No. 4 seed in the same sectional and hosts No. 13 Owen-Withee (5-17) and No. 6 Gilman (15-7) hosts No. 11 Rib Lake (5-15). No. 10 New Auburn (7-12) opens on the road at No. 7 Turtle Lake (11-10) and No. 12 Cornell (2-17) is at No. 5 Clear Lake (16-6).
Gilman defeated Rib Lake 63-41 on Jan. 10.
Cadott (17-6) is a No. 6 seed in its Division 4 Sectional 1B quarterfinal against No. 11 Augusta (9-13). The Hornets earned a 66-38 win against the Beavers on Feb. 1. The winner will advance to play No. 3 seed Colfax (20-2) in the regional semifinals.
Bloomer (8-14) is a No. 9 seed in its Division 3 Sectional 1A and will open the postseason at No. 8 Osceola (12-10) with the winner advancing to play top-seeded St. Croix Falls (18-4) in the regional semifinals. Stanley-Boyd (7-15) is the No. 7 seed in Sectional 1B and hosts No. 10 Viroqua (2-19) and the winner faces No. 2 Elk Mound (17-5) in the regional semis.
No. 17 Chi-Hi (1-22) hits the road for its Division 1 regional quarterfinal opener at No. 16 Appleton West (6-16) with the winner advancing to play at No. 1 Hortonville in the regional semifinals.
The regional finals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 with sectional competition on March 3 and 5. The 2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament will be held on March 10-12 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
The Chi-Hi gymnastics team won its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday, defeating Rice Lake and Superior in a home triangular. Ava Krista was first all-around as she, Ella Spaeth and Lilly Schultz earned first-place finishes individually.
The Cadott wrestling team won a Division 3 regional championship on Saturday while advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals. Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels took home regional titles for the Hornets.
Brianna Buonincontro scored two goals while Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each scored as well in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening.