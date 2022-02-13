Prep Girls Basketball Playoffs: McDonell earns No. 1 seed in Division 5

The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its sectional for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs.

The statewide playoff pairings were released in a series of videos from the WIAA on Sunday afternoon and the Macks were revealed as a top seed.

McDonell (18-3) will host No. 16 Prentice (2-19) in the Sectional 1B regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Lake Holcombe (14-5) is a No. 4 seed in the same sectional and hosts No. 13 Owen-Withee (5-17) and No. 6 Gilman (15-7) hosts No. 11 Rib Lake (5-15). No. 10 New Auburn (7-12) opens on the road at No. 7 Turtle Lake (11-10) and No. 12 Cornell (2-17) is at No. 5 Clear Lake (16-6).

Gilman defeated Rib Lake 63-41 on Jan. 10.

Cadott (17-6) is a No. 6 seed in its Division 4 Sectional 1B quarterfinal against No. 11 Augusta (9-13). The Hornets earned a 66-38 win against the Beavers on Feb. 1. The winner will advance to play No. 3 seed Colfax (20-2) in the regional semifinals.

Bloomer (8-14) is a No. 9 seed in its Division 3 Sectional 1A and will open the postseason at No. 8 Osceola (12-10) with the winner advancing to play top-seeded St. Croix Falls (18-4) in the regional semifinals. Stanley-Boyd (7-15) is the No. 7 seed in Sectional 1B and hosts No. 10 Viroqua (2-19) and the winner faces No. 2 Elk Mound (17-5) in the regional semis.

No. 17 Chi-Hi (1-22) hits the road for its Division 1 regional quarterfinal opener at No. 16 Appleton West (6-16) with the winner advancing to play at No. 1 Hortonville in the regional semifinals.

The regional finals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 with sectional competition on March 3 and 5. The 2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament will be held on March 10-12 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

