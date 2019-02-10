Three Chippewa County girls basketball teams will start their respective playoff pushes at home after postseason pairings for all five divisions were released by the WIAA on Sunday.
Chi-Hi, Bloomer and McDonell will play their first games of the postseason at home while the county's other five teams will begin with road games.
Chi-Hi (15-5) opens the Division 1 playoffs in the regional semifinal round on Friday, Feb. 22 as a No. 4 seed and hosts No. 13 Oshkosh West (5-15). The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Stevens Point/D.C. Everest one night later in the regional finals.
Heart O'North Conference champion Bloomer (17-2) is a No. 3 seed in the Division 3 postseason and also has a bye until the regional semifinals where the Blackhawks will host the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 6 Baldwin Woodville (10-9) and No. 11 Ellsworth (5-14).
McDonell (9-11) is a No. 5 seed in Division 5 and hosts No. 12 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (4-11) in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The winner of the opener between the Macks and Lancers moves on to face the victor between No. 14 Cornell (5-12) and No. 4 Clear Lake (11-7) in the semifinals.
Lake Holcombe and New Auburn are also in action on the road in Division 5. The Chieftains (11-6) are a No. 9 seed and play at No. 8 Prairie Farm (10-8) in the semifinals with the winner playing the winner of top-seeded Clayton (19-0) and No. 16 Turtle Lake (0-20) in the semifinals. The No. 15 Trojans (2-14) play at No. 2 Prentice (14-4) in the quarters with the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 7 Flambeau (10-8) and No. 10 Thorp (3-16) awaiting the victor. Gilman (10-8) is a No. 6 seed and hosts fellow Eastern Cloverbelt team No. 11 Greenwood (5-13) in the quarters. The winner plays the winner of No. 3 Owen-Withee (13-5) and No. 14 Rib Lake (2-17) in the Friday semifinals.
The county's two Division 4 teams will each be on the road as No. 9 Cadott (7-11) plays at No. 8 Augusta (8-10) with top-seeded Melrose-Mindoro (18-1) awaiting the winner and No. 10 Stanley-Boyd (4-15) is at No. 7 Mondovi (6-10) with the victor playing at No. 2 Durand (16-2) in the regional semifinals.
All regional finals take place on Saturday, Feb. 23 with regional champions advancing to sectional semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 28. Sectional champions are crowned in the sectional finals on Saturday, March 1. The WIAA girls basketball state tournament takes place from March 7-9 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
