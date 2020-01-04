BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team enters 2020 sitting alone atop the Heart O'North Conference and the Blackhawks have many reasons for that.
The team boasts its usual tenacious defense and strong perimeter shooting that was on display in Saturday's 57-26 nonconference victory over Eau Claire Regis.
But the 'Hawks also have developed a number of post options to go along with returning senior Larissa Fossum, giving Bloomer no shortage of players that can score close to the basket.
"They have started to come along with their court awareness and where they're supposed to be at, what their role is," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said of her team's improvement in the post. "The physicality of it too...moving from JV to varsity and they're just starting to come along and be confident and finishing around the rim a little bit better too."
Fossum led the 'Hawks (7-2) with 12 points and added 10 rebounds in the win over the Ramblers, one in which Bloomer 15 of the first 17 points of the second half to quickly improve upon a 38-16 halftime lead. Senior Cayce Grambo scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds while sophomore Abby Iverson added eight points and eight boards. Add senior Tamara Omar to the mix and you have a team with more capable players down low than most and a group that is gaining confidence each game.
"They really know how to look out for each other and play together," Fossum said of the other post players. "We all work really well together."
Fossum scored at least 12 points for the third game in a row and entered Saturday's game as one of five Bloomer players averaging at least 7.8 points per game.
Bloomer's post play is complimented by a sharp shooting group of guards, the position the team returned most of experience at entering the winter. The Blackhawks entered Saturday's game averaging 5.6 made 3-pointers per game and quickly got going from distance with three 3-pointers in the first two minutes and four seconds of the contest.
You have free articles remaining.
"If we can't shoot on the inside then we know that they'll move and we'll have an easy pass to them and they'll shoot," Fossum said of the team's guard play.
Samantha Buchholtz made consecutive threes 10 seconds apart to start the scoring before Emma Seibel added a triple less than a minute later to stake Bloomer to an early 9-0 lead before Fossum's first bucket at the 15:20 mark capped an 11-0 start to the game.
"We have some girls that girls that can shoot it. We were off today but the inside-outside game that's where we're able to do that," coach Seibel said. "We get a lot of good looks and the girls are pretty money when we can get it from our posts to our guards."
Vanessa Jenneman added seven points while Buchholtz and Seibel had six points apiece. Those three players along with Iverson and Fossum average at least 7.8 points per game with all five scoring at least 13 points in a game so far this season.
Caitlin Klink scored 11 points to lead Eau Claire Regis (1-8).
The Blackhawks jump back into league play on Tuesday by hosting Cumberland before playing at Spooner on Friday. Saturday's win was the sixth in a row for Bloomer. Coach Seibel said early-season losses to Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-leading Colfax and Durand helped the team grow and that added experience has shown, especially in a recent 60-57 overtime victory over Northwestern on Dec. 19.
"It's hard to play them (Colfax and Durand) early because you're not in form yet but I also feel like it set a tone for us," coach Seibel said. "The girls went back to work and they're like we've got some work to do and we've done that work.
"We're not where we need to be but we're definitely on our way to improving, which is what a coach wants."