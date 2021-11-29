Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Bloomer heavy on seniors, sophomores as Blackhawks join Western Cloverbelt

The Blackhawks, like many other teams in the Western Cloverbelt, return veteran players with Bloomer having eyes set on being a name to keep an eye on in the league title fight.

Overall Bloomer has 10 letterwinners back from a season ago, a mix of impactful players inside and out. Three of those returners are starters as center Abby Iverson (11 points per game), sophomore Dani Latz (11 points per game) and senior guard Madison Faschingbauer (four points per game) are the most veteran returnees for eighth-year coach Nikki Seibel.

“I have some seniors that are coming back from last year and then I’ve got some young ones that are mixing in and I’m finding that they’re very unselfish, they care about their teammates and so I’m excited to see where they’re going to grow,” Seibel said. “I think we have a long way to go but I think we could do some good things by the end of the season.”

Seniors Karissa Petska, Elizabeth Anderson, Paige Jacobs and Makendal Kempe along with sophomores Ciarra Seibel and Brooklyn Sarauer return and are joined by incoming senior Lilly Kuske and sophomore Katlyn Jones to make up the nucleus of the lineup. Bloomer didn’t play its first game of the season last year until Christmas week and got off to an uncharacteristically slow start, losing six of its first eight games overall. But the Blackhawks came to life in the second half of the season, rattling off eight straight wins to help the program to its seventh straight winning season.

“The big thing is they all work really hard, they want to do well,” coach Seibel said of her team. “They’re like sponges, they’re trying to take it in and I think they want to set a different tone than last year as far as how it ended up. We had a rough start with some things and I think they’re trying to build.”

The lineup offers a mix of down-low play to go with the ability to shoot and drive to the basket. How all of that comes together will be the question, but thankfully for the ‘Hawks this season, it’s a question they have more time to find an answer to.

“We’ve got so many girls that can contribute, now we’ve got to get on the same page together and play as a unit,” coach Seibel said. “I think if we can do that we’re going to be able to create some mismatches for some other teams if we can use our size and then we’ve got some quickness and we’ve got some length and some inside out stuff that we can do, we just got to get on the same page. I think that’s just part of playing with one another.”

Bloomer opened the season with a 46-39 win over former Heart O’North rival Hayward on Nov. 18 before falling to defending Dunn-St. Croix champion Colfax 57-41 on Nov. 22. Following Monday’s road trip to face another former Heart O’North foe Ladysmith, the Blackhawks begin Western Cloverbelt play Friday by hosting Thorp. Additional league matchups against Fall Creek (Dec. 7), Eau Claire Regis (Dec. 10), Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 16) and McDonell (Dec. 21) are on tap before the end of the calendar year as the early games in a league title fight with many teams bringing back experienced difference makers.

“There’s not going to be a night you can take off, you’ve got to come ready to play,” coach Seibel said. “That prepares them so much for the postseason. I’m looking forward to having that this year and travel time is kind of nice too, to be honest.”

