Members of the 2019-20 Cadott girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Eva Enestvedt, Lauryn Goettl, Laken Ryan, Meadow Barone, Olivia Goodman, Hailey Wellner and Jada Kowalczyk. Second row: Morgan Moldrem, Elly Eiler, Jennifer Sonnentag, Abby Eiler, Autumn Bremness, Paisley Kane, McKenzie Ryan, Jasmine Horvat and McKenzie Prokupek.
“Even though we have a handful of returning player, it’s a new group,” Hazuga said. “It’s a new group because we’re going to have three or four new players in the rotation and the players coming back, they’re roles are adjusting.”
Second team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County selection Jada Kowalczyk returns after averaging 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game a season ago from the post. Kowalczyk has already picked up where she left off, scoring a career-high 19 points in Cadott’s 59-53 season-opening defeat to Eau Claire Immanuel on Nov. 19.
Seniors Paisley Kane (5.5 points per game), Autumn Bremness (4.9 PPG), Abby Eiler (3.8 PPG) and Jen Sonnentag (2.2 PPG) also bring back experience from a team that finished 7-14 and was sixth in the conference standings in 2018-19.
Juniors Meadow Barone, Hailey Wellner and McKenzie Prokupek and freshman Elly Eiler have already seen the floor as newcomers this winter and could be joined by sophomore Olivia Goodman and freshmen Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan. The freshman Eiler scored 10 points and Barone added eight in Cadott’s 46-40 double overtime win at Independence on Monday.
Those players give Hazuga options in all phases of the game, giving him what he feels is a versatile team.
“I feel our best chance at success this year is to be that versatile team,” Hazuga said. “We may not have one area where we stand out, but we can be pretty versatile — we can shoot from the outside, we can post up, we can play big so we can cover the rim and we’ve got some athletes out on the wings.”
Cadott continued a busy week by playing at Gilmanton Tuesday and opens Western Cloverbelt play at home on Thursday against Eau Claire Regis. The Hornets will play a total of nine games before the new year, including a stretch of four games in a row at home beginning with the matchup with the Ramblers.
The Hornets have moved up in the conference standings in recent years and for a team that will look to mesh veterans and newcomers, a busy start to the season is just what the doctor ordered.
“We’re trying to find ourselves defensively; what units work, what works the best,” Hazuga said. “We’ve had these two weeks of practices and I think we need the games to figure the rest out.”
