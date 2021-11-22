Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cadott focused on defense with young squad

CADOTT — It starts with defense for the Cadott girls basketball team.

Eighth-year Cadott coach Dave Hazuga believes that how well his team is able to defend will ultimately decide how well his Hornets squad can do this winter. Cadott returns four letterwinners and plenty of underclassmen from a 7-10 team a season ago that finished tied for sixth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

Junior guards Elly Eiler and Lauryn Goettl return after logging heavy minutes a season ago, flexing their offensive muscle in last week’s season-opening win at Eau Claire Immanuel with Eiler scoring 21 points and Goettl adding 18 in a 75-34 win on Jan. 16. Goettl averaged 9.3 points per game a season ago and Eiler averaged just shy of 8.2 points per contest and are the top returning scorers for the team. Fellow junior Laken Ryan earned plenty of playing time down the stretch in 2020-21 and also showed the ability to put the ball in the basket with two games of at least 20 points late in the season as she averaged more than six points per contest. Ryan scored 17 points including five three-pointers in the win over the Lancers.

“The main thing is I have confidence we’re going to score the ball,” Hazuga said. “To me, we have to overcome making sure we can still play at a high level on defense. My biggest concern is the defense. I wasn’t as concerned with the offense because I think a lot of the time it’s going to be make-or-miss. They move the ball well and I think we can get shots.”

Olivia Goodman is the lone senior for the Hornets this year and has earned more playing time in each season and will be joined by Eva Enestvedt, junior Morgan Moldrem and sophomores Emma Kowalczyk and Bradee Burish in seeing plenty of court time. Cadott got an early win last week and returns to action at home on Tuesday against Bruce and so far Hazuga has liked what he has seen from his team.

“Having that game really helped me see that our IQ, knowing what we want to do is further along than I thought so I was very pleased with that,” Hazuga said. “It’s a smart group so they understand that it’s still going to take a lot of hard work for that to see where we can be.”

Cadott hit 10 threes in the win over the Lancers and Hazuga said the offense may look a little different than a season ago. The Hornets had some departures from the 2020-21 squad, most notably last season’s Chippewa County Player of the Year Jada Kowalczyk.

“Our shot areas, the type of shots we take are going to be different,” Hazuga said. “Obviously we’re playing a new style but we knew that going in. The strength of these girls is to adjust to a new style so that wasn’t as hard as I thought.”

Following Tuesday’s game with the Red Raiders, Cadott will travel up Highway 27 to face Cornell on Nov. 30 before starting Western Cloverbelt play with home games against Eau Claire Regis (Dec. 3) and Stanley-Boyd (Dec. 7). Six of Cadott’s next nine games before the end of December are at home, as are two nonconference games in the start of 2022 against Independence (Jan. 3) and Gilmanton (Jan. 4) that leads into a stretch of six in a row on the road before a home-heavy close to the regular season.

With a younger roster this season, the Hornets may be flying under the radar in the Western Cloverbelt. But Cadott doesn’t mind and after tasting more success in recent years, the Hornets want to keep their expectations strong not just for this season but for those to come.

“I really do think we can compete in every game,” Hazuga said. “I don’t know if that’s going to mean win or loss yet but I do feel that we can compete in every game because of the style of play and the character of the girls.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 16 at Eau Claire Immanuel Nov. 23 Bruce Nov. 30 at Cornell Dec. 3 Eau Claire Regis Dec. 7 Stanley-Boyd Dec. 10 at Osseo-Fairchild Dec. 14 Owen-Withee Dec. 16 at Thorp Dec. 21 Fall Creek Jan. 3 Independence Jan. 4 Gilmanton Jan. 6 at Bloomer Jan. 11 at McDonell Jan. 14 at Eau Claire Regis Jan. 17 at Boyceville Jan. 20 at Stanley-Boyd Jan. 25 Osseo-Fairchild Jan. 28 Thorp Jan. 31 Whitehall Feb. 1 Augusta Feb. 3 Bloomer Feb. 8 at Fall Creek Feb. 11 McDonell Feb. 17-19 Cloverbelt Crossover

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.