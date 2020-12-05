Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cadott sheds underdog status, ready to contend in Western Cloverbelt

The Cadott girls basketball team has changed the perception and reality of its program.
The Hornets broke through last season with the program's first winning season since 1998-99 while earning the team's first playoff win since the early 2000s.
Several key contributors are back this winter for a team that wants to put together a strong follow up to last year.
“The big thing we’ve worked for is we’re not an easy win on anybody’s schedule anymore, and maintaining that is the most important thing," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "You can play really well and lose. Sometimes the ball doesn’t roll your way. But knowing that you have a shot every game and you don’t feel like the underdog all the time, those days are over because of what this group has done the last couple years.”
The team improved from a 3-20 record in 2016-17 to last year's 13 wins.
The top three scorers from a season ago are back for the Hornets, led by All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first-team selection Jada Kowalczyk. The senior averaged 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds last season and can play anywhere on the floor. Fellow senior Meadow Barone scored better than six points per contest, and the 6-foot-0 Barone and 5-foot-10 Kowalczyk provide length to make things challenging for opponents.
Sophomore Elly Eiler averaged 6.7 points per game in her freshman year, and returners Mckenzie Prokupek, Hailey Wellner, Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan have the talent and experience to allow the Hornets to think big this winter.
A key for the program to continue to progress and become a contender in the conference will come down to continual improvement with some players taking bigger steps forward, like Kowalczyk did a season ago to become one of the league's best players.
“It’s going to be something like new players in the rotation that gives us a new dimension we didn’t have last year, and it’s going to be players who did well last year who are going to take the biggest leap to make us better," Hazuga said. "As long as everyone takes at least a little leap then we shouldn’t have a problem continuing where we left off and continuing to get better.”
The Hornets finished fifth in the conference standings a season ago as Osseo-Fairchild won the league title.
Like Cadott, many programs in the league return experienced rosters which should make for a highly-competitive battle for the conference crown.
Cadott opens the season on Tuesday at Stanley-Boyd before a home nonconference game against Glenwood City on Thursday and a league matchup with Altoona on Friday.
The Hornets want to continue to do the things that helped them be successful last year, but Hazuga said the team also wants to add in a few new wrinkles.
“It’s definitely about taking where we left off and what we did well and try to even do it better and then sprinkle in a few new things here and there," Hazuga said.
