Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cadott sheds underdog status, ready to contend in Western Cloverbelt

Sophomore Elly Eiler averaged 6.7 points per game in her freshman year, and returners Mckenzie Prokupek, Hailey Wellner, Olivia Goodman, Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan have the talent and experience to allow the Hornets to think big this winter.

A key for the program to continue to progress and become a contender in the conference will come down to continual improvement with some players taking bigger steps forward, like Kowalczyk did a season ago to become one of the league's best players.

“It’s going to be something like new players in the rotation that gives us a new dimension we didn’t have last year, and it’s going to be players who did well last year who are going to take the biggest leap to make us better," Hazuga said. "As long as everyone takes at least a little leap then we shouldn’t have a problem continuing where we left off and continuing to get better.”

The Hornets finished fifth in the conference standings a season ago as Osseo-Fairchild won the league title.

Like Cadott, many programs in the league return experienced rosters which should make for a highly-competitive battle for the conference crown.