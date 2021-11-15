Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Chi-Hi returns nearly entire roster from tough 2020-21 campaign

It didn’t take Becca Bestul long to see it.

One year after a young and inexperienced Chi-Hi girls basketball team took its lumps in a 1-19 campaign, Bestul can already tell her team is well ahead of where it was at this point a season ago.

“I think we’re way further along right now than we probably were over halfway through the season last year,” Bestul said. “Part of it is our experience. We have basically all but one, our whole team back and we have kids that get it as far as how practice runs and they know the drills and I don’t have to teach them the skills as specifically as I had to in the past so we could hit the ground running with our season in general.”

That returning experience includes having four starters back in senior guard Emily Hakes, senior post player Shannon Lindner and junior guards Ava Reuter and Brooklyn Sandvig. Senior guard Clare Matott and junior post player Abbi Nelson and junior guards Maddie Bauer, Hanna Salter and Jordyn Forster give the team no shortage of players that saw plenty of time on the floor in 2020-21.

Sandvig is the top returning scorer for the Cardinals after averaging 8.4 points per game a season ago. Lindner averaged 6.5 points to go with 3.9 rebounds, while Reuter averaged 3.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Last season was an uncommon one for Chi-Hi as the program suffered its first losing season since 2001-02, but it also featured a roster with very little varsity experience. The Cardinals lost their first 18 games of the season before earning win No. 1 with a 45-43 last-minute victory at River Falls in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs. Junior post player Ally Richardson is expected to join the rotation and add another presence down low and while the team returns its varsity roster nearly fully intact from a year ago, that doesn’t mean players will be in the same spots.

“I think there are some people that have changed their game, improved their game,” Bestul said of the team. “They’re not going to be in the same positions as they were last year. We’ve moved some people around.”

Chi-Hi held tryouts for the first few days of practice and then quickly moved its focus onto getting ready for competition. The Cardinals open the season Tuesday at Holmen and play three games before Thanksgiving with home games against D.C. Everest on Friday and Superior on Nov. 23. Thus far Bestul has been “pleasantly surprised” with how players have been picking things up as they get ready to jump into competition.

Seven of Chi-Hi’s first 17 losses last season came by 12 points or fewer. Now one year older, wiser and better, Bestul believes her team is poised to turn some of those competitive losses into wins.

“I think a realistic expectation for us is we win more games than we lose. I think that’s something that also needs to change with the mentality of the group after the season we had last year obviously,” Bestul said. “Sometimes losing like that breeds more losing, so we need to eliminate that first and once we believe we can change that I think we’ll be able to but what will determine that is how quickly we get over that from last year and so far our practices have been really solid.”

Chi-Hi opens Big Rivers Conference play at Rice Lake on Nov. 30 before hosting Eau Claire North on Dec. 3. The Cardinals play just two home games in the month of December with the other coming on Dec. 21 against Hudson. The later half of the schedule offers more home tilts for the Cardinals with the team hosting six of the final nine games of the regular season.

“We’re heavy seniors, juniors,” Bestul said of the team. “We have a lot of upperclassmen so a lot of experience coming back and so that should help us, and I’m hoping that translates into kids that can pull through in situations that when they’re younger immaturity caused them not to.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 16 at Holmen Nov. 19 D.C. Everest Nov. 23 Superior Nov. 30 at Rice Lake Dec. 3 Eau Claire North Dec. 10 at Menomonie Dec. 14 at New Richmond Dec. 16 at Wausau West Dec. 21 Hudson Dec. 28 at Middleton tourney Dec. 28 at Middleton tourney Jan. 4 at Stevens Point Jan. 7 Eau Claire Memorial Jan. 14 at River Falls Jan. 17 at Onalaska Jan. 18 Marshfield Jan. 21 at Hudson Jan. 25 Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 28 Rice Lake Feb. 1 at Eau Claire North Feb. 4 Menomonie Feb. 10 New Richmond Feb. 12 at Eau Claire Memorial Feb. 18 River Falls

