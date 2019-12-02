Members of the Cornell girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Alyssa Helland, Faith Wood, Izzy Clark, Bryanna Bonander, Victoria Grimaldo and Kaylie Walters. Second row: Michayla Turchen, Kelsea Popp, Katie Herr, Charity Hessler, Erin Crowell, Michaiah Galster, Michya Flood and Teaira Spaeth.
CORNELL — The Cornell girls basketball team returns a solid core of players this winter.
Overall the Chiefs bring back eight letterwinners from last season for second-year coach Dave Elliott after the team finished 5-16 and took fifth place in the East Lakeland Conference standings.
Four of those eight returners are in the starting lineup, led by all-conference first team selection Erin Crowell. The 5-foot-9 Crowell averaged 9.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Chiefs and was also a second team All-Chippewa County selection. Guard Bryanna Bonander scored 7.6 points per game while pulling down 6.2 rebounds to go with 3.7 steals per contest. Michaiah Galster (4.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG) and Isabelle Clark (2.5 PPG, 3.2 APG, 3.4 SPG) give the Chiefs more experience in the lineup while fellow returners Kaylei Walters, Braya Duffy, Alyssa Helland and Charity Hessler make up the rest of that returning core.
Guards Teaira Spaeth, Makayla Bleske and Kelsey Popp along with forward Katie Herr are expected to earn playing time as well.
“We are focusing to improve our record from last year,” Elliott said. “We struggled to make our shots especially from the outside. If we can utilize our quickness, we will be able to increase our scoring within our transition game.”
Cornell averaged a little more than 36 points per game a season ago and was 4-2 in games where the Chiefs scored at least 44 points.
Cornell opened the season with defeats to Thorp (47-30) and Augusta (68-42) and jumps back into action Tuesday when the Chiefs open East Lakeland play at Lake Holcombe. The team will be back in action at home on Dec. 13 against Bruce before hosting a nonconference matchup with Cadott on Dec. 17.
Flambeau is the defending conference champion and along with top finishers like Lake Holcombe and Birchwood from a season ago, the league could be more balanced than it has been in the past. As Cornell looks to improve its offensive output, doing so could put the team in the hunt in the top part of the league.
“Our biggest problem right now is height and so we have to play quick and find our shooters,” Elliott said. “The girls are working hard right now.”
