Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cornell focusing on defense with young squad

CORNELL — The Cornell girls basketball team will be focusing on its defense in search of more victories this season.

Second-year coach Courtney Yanko said the Chiefs are prioritizing defense this year as a young squad looks to improve upon last season’s 3-14 record.

“We’re excited. We’re really, really young,” Yanko said. “We have a solid group of five or six sophomores and four freshmen with one junior and one senior. So we’re not going to hold back. We’re going to keep building and building and hopefully keep improving as the season goes.”

Junior guard Kelsea Popp averaged 15 points per game last season in earning All-East Lakeland Conference and All-Chippewa County second team honors.

Senior Teaira Spaeth averaged nearly seven points per contest in 2020-21 and was an All-East Lakeland and All-Chippewa County honorable mention selection. Those two will be the veterans on an otherwise youthful Chiefs squad. Sophomores Lauren Samardzich, Makya Heatherington, Teryn Close and Grace Harycki logged significant varsity minutes a season ago and will be looked to for more this winter.

“It’s getting those stops on defense, shutting down those top scorers on some of those top teams,” Yanko said of the team’s defense. “But then we’ve also got to find points. Our first two games scoring 13 points each isn’t going to cut it. No matter who you’re playing against 13 points isn’t going to doing it so it’s finding those openings and getting a chance to settle in and actually run our offense.”

Cornell (0-3) started the season with losses to last year’s Division 5 state qualifier McDonell (92-13), Eau Claire Immanuel (60-13) and most recently unbeaten Cadott (80-22) on Tuesday. Yanko believes those first three games against stout opponents didn’t fully showcase the improvements the team has made on defense and more importantly, the gains the Chiefs can make going forward.

“We’re coming on strong on defense. That’s one of the big things I stressed right away at the beginning of the season,” Yanko said of her defense before Tuesday’s game against Cadott. “We came so far last year with our defense. I know we had a pretty solid group of seniors that graduated – there was four of them there – but I really felt we could pick up where we left off and I think we’ve done that. We had a rough start with McDonell and Eau Claire Immanuel but that was to be expected. We knew they would be really tough teams. We said – especially going into McDonell our first game – let’s treat it like a scrimmage and see where we’re at.”

While the team won just three games on the hardwood a season ago, the athletes in the program have seen success in other sports. The Cornell volleyball team won its second straight East Lakeland Conference title in the fall and the Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team has been a consistently strong contender in recent years as well. Yanko believes those players can carry some of that success from other sports over to basketball, especially going forward with such a young group of players.

Cornell opens East Lakeland play at home Friday versus defending league champion Flambeau. The conference has a new look to it as 2020-21 sectional finalist Prairie Farm and Clayton join the league while Birchwood will not field a program this year. The addition of the Panthers and Bears and absence of the Bobcats — the lone team in the league to finish below Cornell a season ago — will make things tougher for the Chiefs but Yanko believes her team is up for the challenge.

“We’re really excited for that one,” Yanko said of Friday’s conference opener with Flambeau. “I think we can really compete in the conference this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.