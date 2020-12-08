Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Defense to lead Cornell on court this winter

The Cornell girls basketball team is going to lean on its defense to carry the load while the program’s offense develops this winter.
First-year coach Courtney Yanko has liked what she has seen from her team on defense through a pair of early-season games and knows plenty of growth remains.
“We’re coming in strong,” Yanko said. “We’re really young so we’ve got a lot of things to work on but I have high hopes. We’ve had a lot of improvements from game one to game two so I’m really excited for that. We’ve got to get the girls to get a couple more shots off but overall they’re looking very strong. They’re moving well on defense and so I’m just really excited for what’s to come.”
Guard Isabelle Clark averaged 3.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.4 steals per game last year and forward/post Michaiah Galster averaged 4.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 2019-20 as starters.
Guards Kelsey Popp (2.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game) and Alyssa Helland (2.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds) are back, as are forwards Katie Herr, Michayla Turchen and Michya Flood. Additional forwards Lauren Samardzich, Teryn Close, Grace Harycki, Marcella Boehm and Makaya Heatherington also join the team to help in the frontcourt.
Cornell’s defense played well in the season opener, a 36-18 defeat at Boyceville on Dec. 1 in which Clark led the team with 15 points. The Chiefs struggled early in a 61-30 loss at Flambeau last Thursday, but Yanko said the team made adjustments during the game that helped the team play better.
“We struggled a little bit holding them, in the paint especially,” Yanko said of the loss to Flambeau. “So we needed to move better on defense. We switched some things around at halftime and the second half went a lot better for us. We held them to 24 (points) where in the first half we struggled and they had 37 points on us.”
Overall the Chiefs play their first four games of the season on the road, a stretch that continues Tuesday at Winter before playing at Bruce on Dec. 15. Cornell’s first home game of the season comes on Friday, Dec. 18 against New Auburn before hosting Cadott (Dec. 21) and Gilmanton (Dec. 29) in nonconference contests to close out 2020.
The winter season is notably shorter this season, but Yanko has already seen improvement from her team and is excited for what is to come.
“We’re starting with the basics. We’re building their shot. We’re really focusing on defense this year to hold teams to low points,” Yanko said. “We have some girls that are hesitant to shoot so we’re really working on that. When you’re young you’ve got to start from the bottom and work your way up and so with this being such a strange year that’s what we’re focusing on so we can build for years to come.”
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 1-28-20
