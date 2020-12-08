Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Defense to lead Cornell on court this winter

“We struggled a little bit holding them, in the paint especially,” Yanko said of the loss to Flambeau. “So we needed to move better on defense. We switched some things around at halftime and the second half went a lot better for us. We held them to 24 (points) where in the first half we struggled and they had 37 points on us.”

Overall the Chiefs play their first four games of the season on the road, a stretch that continues Tuesday at Winter before playing at Bruce on Dec. 15. Cornell’s first home game of the season comes on Friday, Dec. 18 against New Auburn before hosting Cadott (Dec. 21) and Gilmanton (Dec. 29) in nonconference contests to close out 2020.

The winter season is notably shorter this season, but Yanko has already seen improvement from her team and is excited for what is to come.

“We’re starting with the basics. We’re building their shot. We’re really focusing on defense this year to hold teams to low points,” Yanko said. “We have some girls that are hesitant to shoot so we’re really working on that. When you’re young you’ve got to start from the bottom and work your way up and so with this being such a strange year that’s what we’re focusing on so we can build for years to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.