Members of the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Bailey O'Connor, Allison Golat-Hattamer and Hannah Winchel. Second row: Belle Jones, Josi Elmberg, Hannah Wincek. Third row: Klaryssa Carrell, Karly Kirkman, Megan Lechleitner, Brooke Lechleitner, Carly Vavra, Justine Kane, Hannah Boiteau and Paige Kiekhoefer.
Sophomore Brooke Lechleitner averaged 15.4 points a season ago on her way to All-East Lakeland Conference first team accolades. Allison Golat-Hattamer (12.5 points per game) and Megan Lechleitner (11.2 PPG) earned all-conference second team honors and are back as well. But Megan Lechleitner will miss the start of the season and is recovering from an ACL repair. The program is hoping she can return to the court by mid-January.
Bailey O’Connor, Carly Vavra, Josie Elmberg and Hannah Boiteau are back for the Chieftains with Hannah Winchel, Klaryssa Carrell, Karly Kirkman, Justine Kane, Belle Jones and Hannah Wincek joining the roster that won’t be at full strength to start the season, but still wants to be a contender in the top half of ELC.
“That is my goal, to continue to be just as competitive as we were last year,” coach Lechleitner said.
Lake Holcombe was third in the standings last season behind Flambeau and Birchwood and opened the season on a strong note last Thursday in a 51-47 victory over Webster. The team saw some strong early returns from those younger players as Kirkman joined Brooke Lechleitner in leading the team with 17 points apiece.
“She had a phenomenal night. I couldn’t have asked of anything more,” coach Lechleitner said of the sophomore Kirkman’s performance against the Tigers. “She was hot and I kept her in.”
The victory came at the end of a hectic few days for the program. Lake Holcombe played three scrimmage contests last Tuesday prior to the long trip to Webster to open the season two days later and coach Lechleitner gave the team a long weekend to help recuperate before returning to practice this week.
The team has plenty to work on before returning to action on Dec. 3 at home against Cornell to open East Lakeland play. The team is focusing on ball handling and conditioning as well as its free throw shooting. The Chieftains were 18-for-42 from the charity stripe against Webster, compared to a 29-for-40 effort from the Tigers.
“That is a huge goal, because you win and lose a game on free throws,” coach Lechleitner said of the team’s free throw shooting.
Lake Holcombe plays just six games before the new year and won’t be at full strength to start the year, but a young Chieftain squad has already shown signs of being successful and coach Lechleitner feels that could set the tone for this year and future seasons.
“It’s a young team, so it’s a growing year for us,” coach Lechleitner said. “So if we have some victories and I expect we will, I just want people to know these are the same girls that are going to be here next year.”
