Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe looks to experience within smaller roster to contend in East Lakeland

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball might not have a large roster in terms of numbers this season.
But third-year coach Jennifer Lechleitner believes her Chieftains team has plenty of strength within those smaller numbers with six varsity letterwinners back this winter.
The Chieftains finished 10-12 a season ago and third in the East Lakeland Conference standings, and the team’s top two scorers, junior Brooke Lechleitner and senior Allison Golat-Hattamer, return.
Lechleitner averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 2.7 assists per game a season ago on her way to All-East Lakeland Conference and All-Chippewa County first team honors. The junior tore her ACL near the end of her sophomore season but was able to return to athletics in the fall on the Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe girls swim team and advanced to the Division 2 state championships in the four events and finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Prep Girls Swimming Division 2 State: Lake Holcombe's Lechleitner overcomes torn ACL, COVID-19 to qualify for state in four events
Lake Holcombe junior Brooke Lechleitner has overcome a torn ACL and a bout with COVID-19 to advance to state in four events for the Ladysmith/Lake Holcombe/Bruce/Flambeau girls swimming team.
Golat-Hattamer scored 11 points per game as a junior as she earned All-East Lakeland Conference second team and All-Chippewa County honorable mention accolades.
Junior Carly Vavra and sophomores Karly Kirkman, Justine Kane and Belle Jones are no strangers to the varsity game to give the Chieftains solid lineup options to choose from. Freshmen Emma Lechleitner and Ella Hartzell join the team and add critical depth for a team with only eight varsity players that coach Lechleitner said has been very dedicated.
“They have been exceeding my expectations at practices,” coach Lechleitner said of the team.
Lake Holcombe was the only team to deal conference champion Flambeau a loss in league play when the Chieftains earned a 52-40 win near the end of the regular season on Feb. 4. Lake Holcombe has been focusing on its shooting as well as fitness, knowing teams might try to apply heavy pressure in order to wear out the short-handed Chieftains.
“A lot of catch and shoot,” coach Lechleitner said of her team’s focus on offense. “A lot of jump shots, conditioning obviously because we do have a small team. A lot of shooting, we do need to build the quick release off their hand.”
The Lake Holcombe basketball teams first started practice at the end of last week after initially planning on beginning the winter sports season in January. The schedule is quickly developing and could be ever-changing but will begin with three games next week as Lake Holcombe starts the week with a home nonconference game against Cadott before road games at Birchwood (Tuesday) and Flambeau (Dec. 18).
After the busy week, the Chieftains are currently scheduled to be off until the start of the new year with home games against Winter (Jan. 5) and Bruce (Jan. 8).
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-13-19
