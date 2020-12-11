Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe looks to experience within smaller roster to contend in East Lakeland

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They have been exceeding my expectations at practices,” coach Lechleitner said of the team.

Lake Holcombe was the only team to deal conference champion Flambeau a loss in league play when the Chieftains earned a 52-40 win near the end of the regular season on Feb. 4. Lake Holcombe has been focusing on its shooting as well as fitness, knowing teams might try to apply heavy pressure in order to wear out the short-handed Chieftains.

“A lot of catch and shoot,” coach Lechleitner said of her team’s focus on offense. “A lot of jump shots, conditioning obviously because we do have a small team. A lot of shooting, we do need to build the quick release off their hand.”

The Lake Holcombe basketball teams first started practice at the end of last week after initially planning on beginning the winter sports season in January. The schedule is quickly developing and could be ever-changing but will begin with three games next week as Lake Holcombe starts the week with a home nonconference game against Cadott before road games at Birchwood (Tuesday) and Flambeau (Dec. 18).

After the busy week, the Chieftains are currently scheduled to be off until the start of the new year with home games against Winter (Jan. 5) and Bruce (Jan. 8).

