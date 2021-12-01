Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe returns team nearly intact for East Lakeland title fight

The Chieftains return the vast majority of the roster from last year’s squad that finished 11-7 and advanced to the Division 5 regional finals.

With that much talent back for fourth-year coach Jennifer Lechleitner, it’s easy to see why expectations and excitement are high for Lake Holcombe this season.

“They’re all very athletic, and they can move,” Lechleitner said. “So far there’s been no drama. They get along, and that’s really core to a team. They can move pretty fast, and that’s our goal this year.”

Senior Brooke Lechleitner returns after averaging 15.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.6 blocks, four steals and 3.2 assists per game in her junior season in which she earned All-East Lakeland Conference and All-Chippewa County first-team honors. Recently, Lechleitner committed to play collegiately at Central Connecticut, a Division I college in New Britain, Connecticut, that plays in the Northeast Conference.

“She’s worked very, very hard,” coach Lechleitner said of Brooke’s commitment. “That is her dream.”

Fellow senior Carly Vavra also brings plenty of experience to the varsity lineup, and coach Lechleitner said she will be counting on her two seniors to lead the way.

Junior Karly Kirkman averaged more than 12 points and six rebounds in 2020-21 as she garnered All-East Lakeland and All-Chippewa County second-team honors. Sophomore Emma Lechleitner averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, while junior Justine Kane scored 6.1 points and pulled down more than eight rebounds per contest a season ago.

Junior Belle Jones will take on a larger role this season and is joined by Chloe Lee, Emmy Kirkman and Abby Jones for a team that might be a little short on player numbers but not on ability.

Lake Holcombe finished second to Flambeau in the East Lakeland Conference standings a season ago. The Chieftains started the season later than most and lost four of their first five games overall before rounding into form by winning 10 of their last 13 games and falling to eventual state qualifier McDonell in the regional finals. Lake Holcombe wants to be a factor once again in the East Lakeland title race, a battle that looks to be even tougher with the additions of sectional finalist Prairie Farm and Clayton to the league.

“There is a lot of excitement, and we want to be at the top of our conference if all possible this year and I think we can do it,” coach Lechleitner said.

Lake Holcombe started the season with a 59-44 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Nov. 16, a victory in which all nine players scored. Three finished in double figures as Brooke Lechleitner scored 16 points, Karly Kirkman added 11 and Kane scored 10.

Following Tuesday’s nonconference road game at Prentice, the Chieftains are off until hosting Siren on Dec. 7 and don’t open East Lakeland play until Dec. 14 at Winter. Previously, the Chieftains were scheduled to open the league season on Friday against Birchwood, but the Bobcats will not be fielding a team this year.

Overall, home games against the Dragons and New Auburn (Dec. 17) are the only two games in Holcombe before the new year and a more home-heavy schedule in January and February.

The Chieftains have won at least 10 games in each of Lechleitner’s first three seasons leading the program and have plenty of talent to hit that threshold and more this winter.

“I want them all to have fun, I want them to learn something, and I want to come back out next year,” coach Lechleitner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.