Prep Girls Basketball Preview: McDonell girls lean on returning depth in tough Western Cloverbelt title battle

The McDonell girls basketball team likes to play fast.
And the Macks have no shortage of players comfortable competing at that pace as the team returns four starters and nine letterwinners overall from last year’s team that finished 15-9 and tied Fall Creek for second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
Junior guard Lauryn Deetz averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2019-20 on her way to All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County first team honors. Senior guard Anna Geissler was third on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest as she earned All-Chippewa County and All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention accolades.
Juniors Destiny Baughman (5.8 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.7 RPG) and Abagail Petranovich (1.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG) saw significant starting time for the Macks a season ago while juniors Laneyse Baughman (2.5 RPG, 2.3 PPG, 2.0 steals per game), Emma Stelter (2.5 RPG, 1.0 PPG) and Sydney Flanagan (2.2 SPG, 1.2 PPG) and sophomore Marley Hughes (5.7 PPG, 2.3 APG) join with newcomers junior Amber Adams and freshman Emily Cooper to provide seventh-year McDonell coach Don Cooper with many options for his up-tempo attack.
“They feel comfortable in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Cooper said of his returners. “So it’s not like we’re teaching an old dog new tricks. It’s now who’s going to step up in that role to fill that void, that’s what we’re looking for.”
That ‘void’ is the departure of Maggie Craker, the conference’s reigning player of the year who opted not to play basketball this winter. But despite that loss, Cooper believes in the depth his team has to help the Macks once again contend in the Western Cloverbelt.
McDonell opens the season on Dec. 15 at Neillsville and will play four games in the first eight days of the season.
“When we get started here it’s going to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back and we’re going to be going full tilt here with all the games,” Cooper said of the start of the season. “So what will help us is our depth.”
Cooper expects Deetz to get much of the attention from opposing defenses, something that could open up additional scoring opportunities for the rest of the lineup.
Osseo-Fairchild won the Western Cloverbelt championship a season ago and returns several key players from that team in a conference that has many teams similar to McDonell that bring back plenty of experience.
“The parody for everybody is equal,” Cooper said of the league.
Following the season opener on the road, the Macks start league play by hosting Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 17 before road games at Fall Creek on Dec. 19 and Altoona on Dec. 22. McDonell rounds out the year by hosting rival Eau Claire Regis in a rare Tuesday morning game over the holiday break on Dec. 29.
