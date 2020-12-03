Prep Girls Basketball Preview: McDonell girls lean on returning depth in tough Western Cloverbelt title battle

That ‘void’ is the departure of Maggie Craker, the conference’s reigning player of the year who opted not to play basketball this winter. But despite that loss, Cooper believes in the depth his team has to help the Macks once again contend in the Western Cloverbelt.

McDonell opens the season on Dec. 15 at Neillsville and will play four games in the first eight days of the season.

“When we get started here it’s going to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back and we’re going to be going full tilt here with all the games,” Cooper said of the start of the season. “So what will help us is our depth.”

Cooper expects Deetz to get much of the attention from opposing defenses, something that could open up additional scoring opportunities for the rest of the lineup.

Osseo-Fairchild won the Western Cloverbelt championship a season ago and returns several key players from that team in a conference that has many teams similar to McDonell that bring back plenty of experience.

“The parody for everybody is equal,” Cooper said of the league.