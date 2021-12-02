Prep Girls Basketball Preview: McDonell returns strength in numbers from Division 5 state qualifier

The 2020-21 season was a historic one for the McDonell girls basketball team.

The Macks advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time and played tough against the team that ultimately took home the state championship in a COVID-19 abbreviated 12-4 campaign.

The vast majority of that team is back this season as the Macks look for more success under eighth-year coach Don Cooper. Overall, McDonell returns four starters and and a bevy of reserve players to vie for playing time in Cooper’s up-tempo scheme that likes to utilize many different players.

Many of those players that return are coming off a successful fall sports season in helping the McDonell volleyball team win a Division 4 state championship.

“The seniors are just truly amazing, and hopefully that trickles down from volleyball with that leadership carrying over to the season,” Cooper said.

Senior guard Lauryn Deetz averaged 14 points, six rebounds and three assists last season in earning first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County accolades along with a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State honorable mention. Deetz enters her senior season with a chance to reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career, and Cooper lauded the guard as someone who has “worked her tail off” for four years.

Senior forward Destiny Baughman averaged five points, six rebounds and two assists last year in earning All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention status, senior center Abby Petranovich scored two points and pulled down six rebounds per game, and returning junior guard Marley Hughes averaged seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore guard Emily Cooper averaged eight points, two rebounds and two assists as a freshman, while seniors Emma Stelter (three points per game), Laneyse Baughman (two points per game), Amber Adams (two points per game), Sydney Flanagan (one point per game) and sophomore Isabel Hartman (one point per game) and newcomer sophomore Aubrey Dorn should provide a versatile lineup this winter.

“I think the best that we have to our advantage is that senior leadership, the girls playing together,” coach Cooper said. “They’ve been playing for such a long time together in the same system, and it’ll be to our benefit if we can stay healthy.”

The Macks expect to see plenty of competition throughout the season. McDonell is not the only Western Cloverbelt Conference team to return a lot of talent as Division 4 state qualifier Fall Creek, league champion Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and conference newcomer Bloomer also all have potent players returning.

Out of conference, McDonell has loaded its schedule up with plenty of powerful programs, including Big Rivers Conference contender Rice Lake, Medford, defending Eastern Cloverbelt champion Neillsville and Rochester Lourdes from Minnesota. Within the team’s Division 5 sectional, teams the Macks beat on the way to state last year return plenty of firepower, such as Lake Holcombe, Northwood and Prairie Farm.

“We have a lot to build on, but we’ve got a big target on our back, too,” coach Cooper said.

McDonell started the year with nonconference wins over Ladysmith and Cornell. The Macks will wrap up a two-week break from games on Friday when McDonell opens Western Cloverbelt play at Stanley-Boyd.

The team enters the season with high expectations. Last year, the Macks broke through to the WIAA state tournament for the first time after several chances in previous years. The program has not won a conference championship of any kind since Kurt Geissler led the Macks to a Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title in 1988-89, when the Macks were a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.

“We would like a conference championship,” coach Cooper said. “That’s what we’re targeting, and a regional and a sectional and to go to state. That is our goal. I’ve been close so many times to the conference championship and just knocking on the door and the same with state. Knocking on the door, and we busted through last year. Hopefully now that can carry on and get us a conference (title).

“It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to be tough. Our schedule is tough.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 16 Ladysmith Nov. 19 at Cornell Dec. 3 at Stanley-Boyd Dec. 7 at Thorp Dec. 10 Fall Creek Dec. 16 at Osseo-Fairchild Dec. 21 Bloomer Dec. 29 at Rice Lake Dec. 30 at Medford Jan. 4 at Mondovi Jan. 6 at Eau Claire Regis Jan. 11 Cadott Jan. 14 Stanley-Boyd Jan. 17 vs Rochester Lourdes (at St. Catherine University) Jan. 18 Neillsville Jan. 20 Thorp Jan. 25 at Fall Creek Jan. 28 Osseo-Fairchild Jan. 29 Marshfield Columbus Feb. 3 Eau Claire Regis Feb. 8 at Bloomer Feb. 11 at Cadott Feb. 14 at Eleva-Strum Feb. 17 or 19 Cloverbelt Crossover

