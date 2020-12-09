 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New Auburn led by talented senior, sophomore classes
top story
Prep Basketball | New Auburn Trojans

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New Auburn led by talented senior, sophomore classes

New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-13-19

New Auburn's Zoey Rada drives to the basket during a game against Lake Holcombe on Dec. 13, 2019 in Holcombe.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The New Auburn girls basketball team is looking to improve upon last year’s 8-15 record and returns the talent to do just that.

The Trojans bring back two of their top-three scorers from a season ago including All-East Lakeland Conference first team and All-Chippewa County second team selection Zoey Rada for first-year coach Eric North.

Rada led the team in scoring a season ago at 12.9 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and four steals per game and is joined by Shaylynn Perry and Violet Hyke as the veteran seniors on the team.

Evelyn Cody was third in scoring last year at around 5.5 points per game and was one of a number of then freshmen to see plenty of varsity floor time along with Aliya North, Autumn Palmer and Katie Reimer. Freshmen Madee Trowbridge and Morgan Berg also join the roster to give the team a lineup their coach says is talented, young, hard working and fun to coach.

With all those factors coming together, coach North believes his team has the ability to find victories.

Eric North Headshot

North

“The expectation is to win as many games as possible and improve,” coach North said.

Eric North Headshot

North

North takes over the program from Karson Rihn, who led the Trojans the previous three years. Rihn is still helping out with the Trojans and coach North said there wouldn’t be too many changes in how the team does things scheme-wise, still banking on creating pressure on defense while tweaking some things on offense.

Both New Auburn basketball teams started later than originally planned. The girls and boys teams began practice last week as the school learns remotely and also went through a quarantine period prior to that.

The girls team opened the season at Gilmanton on Tuesday in a nonconference game. New Auburn kicks off East Lakeland Conference play on Friday at home against Flambeau before hitting the road to play at Winter next Tuesday. Overall the Trojans play four of the first six games of the season on the road through the end of December before the schedule evens out once the calendar turns to 2021.

As the schedule currently sits, New Auburn would finish the regular season with five of its final seven games of the season at home, closing the year by hosting Bruce on Feb. 5.

New Auburn finished in fourth place in the conference standings last season. The Trojans bring back enough talent to possibly move up the ladder this winter and will see an early league test Friday in the form of the defending league champion Falcons.

“They’re a talented group and they should be fun to watch,” coach North said.

2020-21 New Auburn Girls Basketball Team

Members of the New Auburn girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Violet Hyke, Shaylynn Perry, Zoey Rada and Aliya North. Second row: Evelyn Cody, Autumn Palmer, Katie Raimer, Morgan Berg and Madee Trowbridge.

Schedule

DateOpponent
Dec. 8at Gilmanton
Dec. 11Flambeau
Dec. 15at Winter
Dec. 17Prairie Farm
Dec. 18at Cornell
Dec. 22at Clayton
Jan. 5Webster
Jan. 8Birchwood
Jan. 11at Bruce
Jan. 15Cornell
Jan. 19at Lake Holcombe
Jan. 22Independence
Jan. 25at Lake Holcombe
Jan. 26at Flambeau
Jan. 29Winter
Feb. 2at Birchwood
Feb. 5Bruce
