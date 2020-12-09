Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New Auburn led by talented senior, sophomore classes

The New Auburn girls basketball team is looking to improve upon last year’s 8-15 record and returns the talent to do just that.

The Trojans bring back two of their top-three scorers from a season ago including All-East Lakeland Conference first team and All-Chippewa County second team selection Zoey Rada for first-year coach Eric North.

Rada led the team in scoring a season ago at 12.9 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and four steals per game and is joined by Shaylynn Perry and Violet Hyke as the veteran seniors on the team.

Evelyn Cody was third in scoring last year at around 5.5 points per game and was one of a number of then freshmen to see plenty of varsity floor time along with Aliya North, Autumn Palmer and Katie Reimer. Freshmen Madee Trowbridge and Morgan Berg also join the roster to give the team a lineup their coach says is talented, young, hard working and fun to coach.

With all those factors coming together, coach North believes his team has the ability to find victories.

“The expectation is to win as many games as possible and improve,” coach North said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}