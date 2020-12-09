Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New Auburn led by talented senior, sophomore classes

The New Auburn girls basketball team is looking to improve upon last year’s 8-15 record and returns the talent to do just that.
The Trojans bring back two of their top-three scorers from a season ago including All-East Lakeland Conference first team and All-Chippewa County second team selection Zoey Rada for first-year coach Eric North.
Rada led the team in scoring a season ago at 12.9 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and four steals per game and is joined by Shaylynn Perry and Violet Hyke as the veteran seniors on the team.
Evelyn Cody was third in scoring last year at around 5.5 points per game and was one of a number of then freshmen to see plenty of varsity floor time along with Aliya North, Autumn Palmer and Katie Reimer. Freshmen Madee Trowbridge and Morgan Berg also join the roster to give the team a lineup their coach says is talented, young, hard working and fun to coach.
With all those factors coming together, coach North believes his team has the ability to find victories.
“The expectation is to win as many games as possible and improve,” coach North said.
North takes over the program from Karson Rihn, who led the Trojans the previous three years. Rihn is still helping out with the Trojans and coach North said there wouldn’t be too many changes in how the team does things scheme-wise, still banking on creating pressure on defense while tweaking some things on offense.
Both New Auburn basketball teams started later than originally planned. The girls and boys teams began practice last week as the school learns remotely and also went through a quarantine period prior to that.
The girls team opened the season at Gilmanton on Tuesday in a nonconference game. New Auburn kicks off East Lakeland Conference play on Friday at home against Flambeau before hitting the road to play at Winter next Tuesday. Overall the Trojans play four of the first six games of the season on the road through the end of December before the schedule evens out once the calendar turns to 2021.
As the schedule currently sits, New Auburn would finish the regular season with five of its final seven games of the season at home, closing the year by hosting Bruce on Feb. 5.
New Auburn finished in fourth place in the conference standings last season. The Trojans bring back enough talent to possibly move up the ladder this winter and will see an early league test Friday in the form of the defending league champion Falcons.
“They’re a talented group and they should be fun to watch,” coach North said.
