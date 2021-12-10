Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New Auburn showing early success in nonconference play

The five most experienced returners will serve as the core for the New Auburn girls basketball team this season.

The Trojans have five players — Aliya North, Evelyn Cody, Katie Reimer, Morgan Berg and Autumn Palmer — who logged plenty of playing time a season ago on New Auburn’s 7-12 team that finished tied for third along with Winter in the East Lakeland Conference standings behind champion Flambeau and Lake Holcombe.

Not surprisingly that core group has already made an impact this year as the team’s top-five scorers as the Trojans have jumped out to a 3-2 record entering Friday’s scheduled matchup in Winter.

“They’re a hard working group and they’re fun,” New Auburn coach Eric North said of his team.

Berg is off to a strong start, averaging a team-high 13 points per game including a 21-point effort in Monday’s 42-34 victory over Gilmanton. The combination of Berg and Reimer in the post has been successful thus far with Reimer averaging close to four points per game with a season-best eight points in Monday’s win.

“There isn’t really anyone who can match up size wise with her so far that we’ve met,” coach North said of Berg. “We’ve got Katie Reimer who is another post player who is a great interior passer and the girls penetrate. Morgan finds the open hole and is able to score.”

Palmer has averaged 6.6 points per game and emerged as the team’s primary threat from 3-point range.

New Auburn has won three of its four nonconference games so far with victories over Shell Lake (Nov. 22) and Lac Courte Oreilles (Nov. 30) after a season-opening defeat to Eau Claire Immanuel (Nov. 18). The Trojans started East Lakeland play on a tough note with a 64-16 loss to Prairie Farm last Friday. The Panthers and Clayton are joining the East Lakeland beginning this season to add a pair of successful programs to the mix. Prairie Farm was a game away from state a season ago before falling to McDonell while Clayton has a strong track record of success on the hardwood.

The conference does add a pair of potent teams to go with last year’s top-two finishers Flambeau and Lake Holcombe among others, but coach North said his team still has its sights set on being a factor in the league title race.

“We want to obviously be a contender for the conference championship and hopefully win a couple playoff games,” coach North said.

Friday’s road matchup in Winter marks the first of four straight league contests to close out the month of December. New Auburn welcomes Cornell next Tuesday before playing at Lake Holcombe (Dec. 17) and Bruce (Dec. 21) before the holiday break.

For coach North, continued success for his team this winter will come down to cutting down on mistakes and not giving opponents extra opportunities for wins.

“We tend to get in our own way sometimes,” coach North said.

