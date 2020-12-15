Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New-look Chi-Hi squad eager to make its own name

Many new faces will have the opportunity to make a name for themselves this winter for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team.

The Cardinals will field a largely new lineup following the graduation of a large senior class from last year’s quad.

Although the team enters the season without a large amount of varsity experience, coach Becca Bestul is excited by the opportunity the new group will have.

“It’s refreshing for me to coach new kids. I loved my kids before but it’s refreshing to have players that have are coming in with a fresh look,” Bestul said. “It’s refreshing to see how quickly they improve, especially the younger kids but also the kids that have been around for a while. It’s really fun to see one practice to the next the things that we’re coaching them on, the things that we’re working with them on they’re making it a part of their game.”

Seniors Savannah Hinke and Kirsten Johnson are the primary returning players from last year’s squad. Hinke averaged three points per game in 23 games while Johnson averaged more than two points per contest in 23 games played and Bestul said the senior duo is ready to take the reigns as leaders for the program on and off the court.