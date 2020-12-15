 Skip to main content
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: New-look Chi-Hi squad eager to make its own name
top story
Prep Basketball | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 1-24-20

Chi-Hi's Kirsten Johnson passes during a game against Eau Claire North on Jan. 24 at Chi-Hi.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Many new faces will have the opportunity to make a name for themselves this winter for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team.

The Cardinals will field a largely new lineup following the graduation of a large senior class from last year’s quad.

Although the team enters the season without a large amount of varsity experience, coach Becca Bestul is excited by the opportunity the new group will have.

Becca Bestul

Bestul

“It’s refreshing for me to coach new kids. I loved my kids before but it’s refreshing to have players that have are coming in with a fresh look,” Bestul said. “It’s refreshing to see how quickly they improve, especially the younger kids but also the kids that have been around for a while. It’s really fun to see one practice to the next the things that we’re coaching them on, the things that we’re working with them on they’re making it a part of their game.”

Seniors Savannah Hinke and Kirsten Johnson are the primary returning players from last year’s squad. Hinke averaged three points per game in 23 games while Johnson averaged more than two points per contest in 23 games played and Bestul said the senior duo is ready to take the reigns as leaders for the program on and off the court.

“Our seniors this year are hungry to be that group,” Bestul said. “They’ve been watching that group from last year for three years behind them and now they’re hungry to step in and take control of the team and lead the team and set a good example and go out there and prove that Chippewa Falls is a good program, regardless of who is there that we’re going to get better every day coming to practice and our girls have been doing that.”

Jordyn Forster, Emily Hakes, Hanna Salter, Madisyn Bauer, Ava Reuter, Brooklyn Sandvig, Clare Matott, Shannon Lindner and Serena Peterson will get their first significant taste of varsity action this year and although the Cardinals enter the year under unusual circumstances amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with more inexperience than in past years, Bestul doesn’t want to use that as an excuse.

What she and her staff are focused on is the excitement the coaches and players have in getting to come and work together to get better each day.

“I won’t want to make excuses for a year because it’s easy to be like we just started on (a week ago) Monday and it’s easy to say we have things in place that make it different,” Bestul said. “It’s easy to fall back on that adversity and I don’t want to do that. I want to look forward and say we get to play and we get to come in the gym and we get to improve every day and we get to work on fundamentals, we get to be with our friends and we’re excited about that.”

Chi-Hi opens the season Thursday at defending Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls before hosting Menomonie on Saturday in the team’s home opener. The game against the Mustangs marks the first of five in a row at home, followed by contests against Ellsworth (Dec. 22), Medford (Dec. 28), Eau Claire Memorial (Dec. 29) and Marshfield (Jan. 5).

With a largely new group of players gaining varsity experience, Bestul knows bumps in the road will happen and lessons will be learned along the way.

But she also feels that counting out a Cardinal program that has won at least 13 games in each of the past 13 seasons would be a mistake.

“I think we’ll surprise some teams,” Bestul said. “I think we really will.”

2020-21 Chi-Hi Girls Basketball Team

Members of the 2020-21 Chi-Hi girls basketball team are, front row from left, coach Sally Linzmeier, Jordyn Forster, Emily Hakes, Hanna Salter and Savannah Hinke; second row, coach Becca Bestul, Madisyn Bauer, Ava Reuter, Brooklyn Sandvig and manager Nyah Matthews; third row, Clare Matott, Shannon Lindner, Serena Peterson, Kirsten Johnson, coach Gretta Layman and coach Dan Loomis.

Schedule

DateOpponent
Dec. 17at River Falls
Dec. 19Menomonie
Dec. 22Ellsworth
Dec. 28Medford
Dec. 29Eau Claire Memorial
Jan. 5Marshfield
Jan. 8at Eau Claire Memorial
Jan. 9Stevens Point
Jan. 12at Hudson
Jan. 14at Wisconsin Rapids
Jan. 15River Falls
Jan. 19Wausau West
Jan. 22Hudson
Jan. 23at Eau Claire North
Jan. 26Rice Lake
Jan. 29at Rice Lake
Feb. 2Eau Claire North
Feb. 5at Menomonie
