Members of the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Mallory Eslinger, Leslie Derks, Kayte Licht, Tina Benson, Mallory Gustafson, Monica Derks and Jade Fredrickson. Second row: Seirra Close, Teagen Becker, Lily Hoel, Aaliyah Moore, Emily Brenner, Jessica Hazuga and Marissa Gustafson.
Luckily for Stanley-Boyd, that gives seventh-year coach Alison Becker’s team, which has no seniors on the roster, time to grow.
Stanley-Boyd finished 6-16 and eighth in the Western Cloverbelt last year and has already been dealt a tough blow, losing its most experienced player for the season after junior Hannah Hause tore her ACL during the fifth practice of the season. Becker lauded Hause’s experience and leadership and her team will be even younger than expected going into the season.
“I want us to get better every day, even it’s just a little bit (and) to see some positives in climbing the ladder instead of going backward,” Becker said.
Three starters return for the Orioles: Lily Hoel (12.3 points per game, nine rebounds per game), Marissa Gustafson (eight points, 3.4 RPG) and Leslie Derks (4.4 points per game). Aaliyah Moore returns and will take on a bigger role this winter, and she is joined by newcomers Mallory Gustafson, Kayte Licht, Teagen Becker, Emily Brenner, Mallory Eslinger, Tina Benson, Sierra Close, Jessica Hazuga, Jade Fredrickson and Monica Derks for a team coach Becker said is “young” and “raw.”
“They have all the tools and the skill,” coach Becker said. “They just have to want it more than whoever we’re playing.”
The Orioles fell to Ladysmith 51-36 to start the season on Nov. 26, a contest in which Hoel scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Stanley-Boyd started its home schedule on Tuesday against Greenwood with a win and opens Western Cloverbelt play at home against McDonell on Friday. Those are the only two home contests for the Orioles before the new year; they play six games on the road before their next game in Stanley, a Jan. 3 contest with Eau Claire Regis.
The Western Cloverbelt could be more balanced than in years past, and Becker believes her young team can be competitive in each game it plays as it grows and gains experience. As her team gets more comfortable at the varsity level, she wants to see it develop the traits that come with varsity experience — confidence, tenacity and accountability.
“We’re a growing team,” coach Becker said. “I want to see us get stronger and more assertive making a stand instead of being passive.”
