Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Stanley-Boyd showing improvement early in season

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team knows it doesn’t have much room for error.

With smaller roster numbers this year and some injuries keeping others out at the start, the Orioles will have to lean on who they have in the pursuit for victories.

Luckily for Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker, she has players on her roster who are capable of carrying the load after the team finished 6-11 last year. Many of those players are still playing catchup, though, as a lengthy and successful run to the Division 3 sectional finals in volleyball meant those players got a later start on the basketball campaign.

Senior forward Lily Hoel led the Orioles last season in scoring at 14.7 points per game while pulling down 8.7 rebounds in earning All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County first-team honors. Hoel is off to a strong start to the season after scoring 20 points in a 64-49 loss to Elk Mound on Nov. 16 and another 20 in a 72-40 loss at Ladysmith on Nov. 23.

Leslie Derks averaged 4.9 points per game a season ago and put up nine in the opening loss to the Mounders. Mallory Eslinger had a pair of double-digit scoring games in 2020-21 and scored seven in the opener, while Kayte Licht, Tina Benson, Jessica Hazuga and Emme Felmlee logged playing time a season ago and are in line for more this winter.

“I thought the first game we boxed out well,” Becker said. “We actually outrebounded Elk Mound, we just were really high in the turnover area and missed some easy layups. It’s a strong group. We’ll always be competitive. As long as they try their best and give their all, that’s all we can ask.”

Junior guard Teagan Becker is on the comeback trail from a leg injury after averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals per game as a second-team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honoree, and coach Becker said the guard can hopefully return to the court in January.

Like Stanley-Boyd, many teams in the Western Cloverbelt bring back plenty of experience. Osseo-Fairchild won the league championship a season ago, Fall Creek finished second and made a run to the Division 4 state tournament while McDonell was third and advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals. Bloomer joins the league with a senior and sophomore heavy lineup as the league looks to be tough all-around once again.

“Like always, anybody can beat anybody on any given night,” Becker said of the Western Cloverbelt. “You’ve got to be ready to compete, bring your A-game every time. We’ve got Lily Hoel who had a quiet 20 points against Elk Mound and I didn’t even realize she had that. Leslie Derks is an extremely hard worker. She’s probably one of the best teammates you could ask for. She’s just an all-around great person and has awesome character.”

Last weekend Stanley-Boyd lost nonconference games to Rhinelander and Gresham, the latter being a 63-61 loss on Saturday.

Stanley-Boyd is off until Friday, when the Orioles host McDonell to begin league play. Friday’s matchup with the Macks will be a rare home game early as Stanley-Boyd plays eight of its first 10 games on the road. One night after battling McDonell, the Orioles will travel to Colfax to face the reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Vikings in the final game of the first annual Colfax Classic, an all-day slate of girls basketball games featuring teams from the Western Cloverbelt, Dunn-St. Croix and Middle Border conferences.

The schedule predictably gets more home heavy in the second half as Stanley-Boyd plays eight of its last 11 games of the regular season at home.

