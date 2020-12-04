 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Versatile, deep roster leads the way for Stanley-Boyd
top story
Prep Basketball | Stanley-Boyd Orioles

Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Versatile, deep roster leads the way for Stanley-Boyd

{{featured_button_text}}
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-10-19

Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel drives to the basket during a game against Cadott on Dec. 10, 2019 in Cadott.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team has a lot of different ways it can play.

The Orioles are leaning on depth and versatility to make their way in an even Western Cloverbelt Conference field this winter.

Eighth-year coach Alison Becker brings a team with toughness inside and ability from the perimeter into the 2020-21 season after the Orioles finished 14-9 and in fourth place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings a season ago.

Junior Lily Hoel was an All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team selection as a sophomore, averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two steals per contest as a tough-to-handle presence around the basket. Guards Teagen Becker (10 ppg, 3 rpg), Emily Brenner (4.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Kayte Licht (4 ppg, 2.3 rpg) all started as freshmen, and the team is excited for the return of seniors Hannah Hause, Aaliyah Moore and Jade Fredrickson, juniors Leslie Derks and Jessica Hazuga and sophomores Mallory Eslinger, Tina Benson and Sierra Close.

Alison Becker mug

Becker

“We’re very deep. I think we’ve got solid 9-10 kids I can turn to,” coach Becker said. “They’re very enthusiastic, energetic group. So it should be a fun season.”

Stanley-Boyd started the season with a 55-43 victory over Ladysmith on Nov. 24. Hoel led the team with 18 points while Brenner added 12 points and Becker scored 10. Becker’s Orioles have many ways to score, but the coach is hopeful her team is more aggressive at getting to the basket on offense while taking a step forward on defense this winter.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal is to get to the free throw line a lot more this year and not be as foul prone ourselves,” coach Becker said. “We’re pretty well rounded with guards, posts, forwards. There’s a lot of different things I can try and do.”

Like the Orioles, many other teams in the Western Cloverbelt bring back many experienced players this winter for what should once again be a hotly-contested league title race. Osseo-Fairchild won the conference crown last year with a 12-2 record in league play, two games in front of Fall Creek and McDonell.

Up and down the schedule, Becker sees teams that will challenge each other on a nightly basis throughout the 14-game slate.

“Like every year, it’s anyone’s game,” Becker said of the Western Cloverbelt. “If you’re not ready to go, you’ll get knocked down.”

Stanley-Boyd hosts Cadott on Tuesday to open league play before road games against Osseo-Fairchild (Dec. 15) and McDonell (Dec. 17) later in the month.

Many teams in the conference enter the season feeling they are a contender for the league title, and the Orioles are no different. But above all else, Becker’s team is just excited to have the opportunity to compete.

“We’re just grateful to be in the gym when we can every day,” Becker said. “It’s been nice, it’s been a blessing, and we’re just excited.”

2020-21 Stanley-Boyd Girls Basketball Team

Members of the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team are (front row, from left): Jade Fredrickson, Abby Reynolds, Leslie Derks, Kayte Licht, Mallory Eslinger, Tina Benson, Randi Bergman and Kaden Drehmel. Second row: Breana Smith, Jessica Hazuga, Lily Hoel, Aaliyah Moore, Emily Brenner, Hannah Hause, Emme Felmlee and Teagen Becker. Missing: Brielle Thompson and Sierra Close.

Schedule

DateOpponent
Nov. 24Ladysmith
Dec. 8Cadott
Dec. 15at Osseo-Fairchild
Dec. 17at McDonell
Dec. 22Fall Creek
Dec. 29Spring Valley
Jan. 5at Altoona
Jan. 8Eau Claire Regis
Jan. 12at Thorp
Jan. 14Thorp
Jan. 19at Cadott
Jan. 22Osseo-Fairchild
Jan. 25at Eau Claire Regis
Jan. 28McDonell
Feb. 2at Fall Creek
Feb. 5Altoona
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The 2020 All-Chippewa County Volleyball Team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News