Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Versatile, deep roster leads the way for Stanley-Boyd

The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team has a lot of different ways it can play.
The Orioles are leaning on depth and versatility to make their way in an even Western Cloverbelt Conference field this winter.
Eighth-year coach Alison Becker brings a team with toughness inside and ability from the perimeter into the 2020-21 season after the Orioles finished 14-9 and in fourth place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings a season ago.
Junior Lily Hoel was an All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team selection as a sophomore, averaging 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and two steals per contest as a tough-to-handle presence around the basket. Guards Teagen Becker (10 ppg, 3 rpg), Emily Brenner (4.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Kayte Licht (4 ppg, 2.3 rpg) all started as freshmen, and the team is excited for the return of seniors Hannah Hause, Aaliyah Moore and Jade Fredrickson, juniors Leslie Derks and Jessica Hazuga and sophomores Mallory Eslinger, Tina Benson and Sierra Close.
“We’re very deep. I think we’ve got solid 9-10 kids I can turn to,” coach Becker said. “They’re very enthusiastic, energetic group. So it should be a fun season.”
Stanley-Boyd started the season with a 55-43 victory over Ladysmith on Nov. 24. Hoel led the team with 18 points while Brenner added 12 points and Becker scored 10. Becker’s Orioles have many ways to score, but the coach is hopeful her team is more aggressive at getting to the basket on offense while taking a step forward on defense this winter.
Support Local Journalism
“Our goal is to get to the free throw line a lot more this year and not be as foul prone ourselves,” coach Becker said. “We’re pretty well rounded with guards, posts, forwards. There’s a lot of different things I can try and do.”
Like the Orioles, many other teams in the Western Cloverbelt bring back many experienced players this winter for what should once again be a hotly-contested league title race. Osseo-Fairchild won the conference crown last year with a 12-2 record in league play, two games in front of Fall Creek and McDonell.
Up and down the schedule, Becker sees teams that will challenge each other on a nightly basis throughout the 14-game slate.
“Like every year, it’s anyone’s game,” Becker said of the Western Cloverbelt. “If you’re not ready to go, you’ll get knocked down.”
Stanley-Boyd hosts Cadott on Tuesday to open league play before road games against Osseo-Fairchild (Dec. 15) and McDonell (Dec. 17) later in the month.
Many teams in the conference enter the season feeling they are a contender for the league title, and the Orioles are no different. But above all else, Becker’s team is just excited to have the opportunity to compete.
“We’re just grateful to be in the gym when we can every day,” Becker said. “It’s been nice, it’s been a blessing, and we’re just excited.”
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Medford at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 1-6-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!