Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Versatile, deep roster leads the way for Stanley-Boyd

“Our goal is to get to the free throw line a lot more this year and not be as foul prone ourselves,” coach Becker said. “We’re pretty well rounded with guards, posts, forwards. There’s a lot of different things I can try and do.”

Like the Orioles, many other teams in the Western Cloverbelt bring back many experienced players this winter for what should once again be a hotly-contested league title race. Osseo-Fairchild won the conference crown last year with a 12-2 record in league play, two games in front of Fall Creek and McDonell.

Up and down the schedule, Becker sees teams that will challenge each other on a nightly basis throughout the 14-game slate.

“Like every year, it’s anyone’s game,” Becker said of the Western Cloverbelt. “If you’re not ready to go, you’ll get knocked down.”

Stanley-Boyd hosts Cadott on Tuesday to open league play before road games against Osseo-Fairchild (Dec. 15) and McDonell (Dec. 17) later in the month.

Many teams in the conference enter the season feeling they are a contender for the league title, and the Orioles are no different. But above all else, Becker’s team is just excited to have the opportunity to compete.