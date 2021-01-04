Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Young Bloomer roster eyes quick growth in tightened season

Few prep girls basketball programs in the area can match the continued success of the Bloomer Blackhawks in recent years.
The team has won at least 19 games in each of the last five seasons under coach Nikki Seibel and is coming off a 19-5 season and trip to the Division 3 regional finals.
But success for the Blackhawks might be measured differently, at least right off the bat as a young Bloomer squad is looking to grow quickly in an abbreviated season.
The sixth-year coach Seibel has been excited for her team’s resiliency, positivity and passion to improve early on in the season, one that started later than most as Bloomer did not fully practice until Dec. 14. Bloomer started the season with a 59-42 loss to defending league champion Northwestern on Dec. 21 before falling to Cameron 60-36 last Monday and 53-33 at Barron two days later.
“We talked about our first game and we had a few more turnovers than I would’ve liked, but the thing about that is these girls have not played together before and it’s a work in progress,” Seibel said of the team.
Abby Iverson, Leah Score and Madison Faschingbauer are the team’s most experienced returners and have been up to the task thus far at leading the way. Iverson averaged 6.8 points per game with Score and Faschingbauer also earning solid playing time in 2019-20.
“They’ve been fantastic leaders,” Seibel said of the team’s veterans. “They’ve taken a lot of them under their wing and want to help them out, which is all you can ask from those girls that have that experience and playing time.”
Behind that group a wide variety of fresh faces are eager to make an impact as Bella Seibel, Makyla Schwarzenberger, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Paige Jacobs, Karissa Petska, Alana Helland, Makendal Kempe, Lizzie Anderson, Danielle Latz and Ciarra Seibel all vie for important roles this winter.
Bloomer is currently scheduled to play a Heart O’North only slate of games in the regular season, but that still leads to plenty of action in a quickly-growing league that has added Saint Croix Falls and Cameron in recent years.
Following last week’s game against Barron, Bloomer is back in action at Cumberland on Tuesday before back-to-back home games against Hayward (Jan. 7) and Spooner (Jan. 8). The Blackhawks have 18 league games they hope to get in by the first week in February. Bloomer only started its season last week, but the playoffs are not much more than a month away and while the young team inevitably will hit some bumps on its growing path, coach Seibel believes in the roster she has and knows true growth will be seen as the season rolls on.
“I think by the end of the season we could really be hitting our peak, which is when you really want to,” coach Seibel said. “That’s my goal with the delayed start that by the time the tournament rolls around that we’re playing our best basketball.
“I think there’s a lot of awesome pieces here. We just have to get them connected and fit together and play as one.”