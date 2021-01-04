Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Young Bloomer roster eyes quick growth in tightened season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve been fantastic leaders,” Seibel said of the team’s veterans. “They’ve taken a lot of them under their wing and want to help them out, which is all you can ask from those girls that have that experience and playing time.”

Behind that group a wide variety of fresh faces are eager to make an impact as Bella Seibel, Makyla Schwarzenberger, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Paige Jacobs, Karissa Petska, Alana Helland, Makendal Kempe, Lizzie Anderson, Danielle Latz and Ciarra Seibel all vie for important roles this winter.

Bloomer is currently scheduled to play a Heart O’North only slate of games in the regular season, but that still leads to plenty of action in a quickly-growing league that has added Saint Croix Falls and Cameron in recent years.

Following last week’s game against Barron, Bloomer is back in action at Cumberland on Tuesday before back-to-back home games against Hayward (Jan. 7) and Spooner (Jan. 8). The Blackhawks have 18 league games they hope to get in by the first week in February. Bloomer only started its season last week, but the playoffs are not much more than a month away and while the young team inevitably will hit some bumps on its growing path, coach Seibel believes in the roster she has and knows true growth will be seen as the season rolls on.