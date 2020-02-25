2-25 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Cadott tops Whitehall for first playoff victory since 2001

CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team won its first playoff game since 2001 on Tuesday as the Hornets topped Whitehall 59-40 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal matchup.
Seventh-seeded Cadott (13-10) moves on to play at second seed Neillsville on Friday.
"It was nice to end a 20-year-old drought, this is a great group to be the group to do that," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said. "(The) seniors are leading in many ways."
Jada Kowalczyk had a game-high 25 points for the Hornets while Elly Eiler added nine points as Cadott raced out to a 30-15 halftime lead.
"Jada is having a great junior year," Hazuga said. "Everyone’s doing their part, they deserve this. They’ve been knocking down doors and accomplishing things all season but this is definitely a big one."
Ariel Koxlien scored 14 points for Whitehall (5-18).
The win was the first playoff victory for the Hornets since a 61-46 win at Augusta in the regional quarterfinal round of the 2001 Division 3 playoffs.
McDonell 68, Thorp 40
At McDonell, the Macks made 14 3-pointers to win their Division 5 playoff opener against the Cardinals.
Anna Geissler made seven of those triples, scoring 21 points as fifth-seeded McDonell advances to face fourth-seeded Gilman on Friday after the Pirates routed Clayton 65-23. Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points and Maggie Craker added 14 in the victory for the Macks.
Addie Paskert scored 12 points and Danielle Stroinski added nine points for the 12th-seeded Cardinals (5-15).
Loyal 74, New Auburn 28
At Loyal, the Trojans fell to the Greyhounds in a Division 5 postseason opener.
Zoey Rada led 14th-seeded New Auburn (8-15) with 18 points.
Remi Geiger had a game-high 24 points for third-seeded Loyal (19-4).
Loyal advances to host Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday.
Clear Lake 70, Cornell 19
At Clear Lake, the 16th-seeded Chiefs (6-17) fell to the top-seeded Warriors (22-0) in a Division 5 playoff opener.
Clear Lake moves on to host Owen-Withee on Friday.
Eau Claire Immanuel 79, Lake Holcombe 36
At Eau Claire, the sixth-seeded Lancers (14-7) bested the 11th-seeded Chieftains (10-12) in a Division 5 playoff matchup.