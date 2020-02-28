2-28 Prep Girls Basketball Regional Roundup: Seibel leads Bloomer past Somerset in semifinal
BLOOMER — Emma Seibel had a game-high 14 points as the Bloomer girls basketball team beat Somerset 49-37 on Friday evening in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup.

The third-seeded Blackhawks (19-4) advance to play at second-seeded Northwestern on Saturday evening for a regional championship.

Seibel made a pair of 3-pointers and added three assists in the victory. Larissa Fossum scored 11 points and and pulled down seven rebounds while Samantha Buchholtz had nine points.

Taylor Paulson scored 11 points for Somerset (11-13).

Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 49

At Stanley, the fifth-seeded Crickets rallied in the second half for a Division 4 semifinal victory.

Teagen Becker scored 14 points for the fourth-seeded Orioles (14-9) while Marissa Gustafson added 12 points and Lily Hoel had 10.

Gianna Vollrath and Emily Madden each scored 13 points for the Crickets (16-8), who trailed 26-21 at the break.

Fall Creek moves on to play at top-seeded Melrose-Mindoro on Saturday.

Gilman 59, McDonell 50

At Gilman, the fourth-seeded Pirates (18-6) bested the fifth-seeded Macks (15-9) in a Division 5 semifinal.

The Pirates advance to play at top-seeded Clear Lake on Saturday.

Neillsville 50, Cadott 25

At Neillsville, the seventh-seeded Hornets (13-11) fell to the second-seeded Warriors (21-2).

Neillsville moves on to host Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday.

