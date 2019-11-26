EAU CLAIRE — Four players finished with at least eight points to lead the Chi-Hi girls basketball team to a 68-42 victory over Eau Claire North on Tuesday evening to kick off Big Rivers Conference competition.
Caelan Givens had a team-high 19 points for the Cardinals (1-1), followed closely by Alexis Zenner with 17 points. Aaliyah McMillan finished in double figures with 12 points and Savannah Hinke scored eight points as the Cardinals jumped out to a 39-20 halftime lead.
Hadia Horn finished with 14 points for the Huskies (0-2) while Reanna Hutchinson had 12 points.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Tuesday at D.C. Everest.
Colfax 64, Bloomer 47
At Colfax, the Vikings jumped out to a 33-12 halftime lead on the way to a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.
Samantha Buchholtz led Bloomer (1-1) with 10 point. Emma Seibel scored eight points and Larissa Fossum added six for the Blackhawks.
Kameri Meredth led all scorers with 31 points for Colfax (2-1).
Bloomer plays at Durand on Monday.