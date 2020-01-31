{{featured_button_text}}
Charity Hessler

Hessler

BIRCHWOOD — The Cornell girls basketball team scored a season-high 60 points in a 60-23 victory over Birchwood on Friday evening.

Erin Crowell scored 13 points for the Chiefs (5-11, 4-5). Bryanna Bonander also finished in double figures with 11 points while Charity Hessler scored a season-best nine points and Kelsey Popp added seven in the victory.

Maddie Manka had 12 points for Birchwood (5-10, 5-5).

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Chiefs.

Cornell plays at Flambeau on Tuesday.

Maria Friedel

Friedel

Hudson 54, Chi-Hi 51

At Hudson, the Cardinals fell to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference battle.

Alexis Zenner led Chi-Hi (9-8, 4-4) with 12 points followed by Aaliyah McMillan scoring 11 and Maria Friedel finishing with nine points.

Sophia Jonas had a game-best 21 points for the Raiders (13-4, 8-1).

Chi-Hi briefly led in the closing minutes after a 3-pointer from McMillan, but the Raiders answered with a three of their own and led the rest of the way.

The Cardinals host Menomonie on Tuesday.

Lauryn Goettl

Goettl

Thorp 41, Cadott 36

At Cadott, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over the Hornets.

Jada Kowalczyk had 13 points to lead Cadott (9-8, 4-7) while Lauryn Goettl added eight points.

Addie Paskert had a game-high 15 points for Thorp (4-8, 3-7).

Thorp hosts Edgar on Monday while Cadott is off until playing at Fall Creek next Thursday.

Marissa Gustafson

Gustafson

Stanley-Boyd 61, Altoona 41

At Stanley, the Orioles bested the Rails to pick up a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Marissa Gustafson led all scorers with 22 points, 15 in the second half including a 10-for-10 effort from the free throw line for the Orioles (10-6, 5-4). Lily Hoel scored 15 points, Teagen Becker added nine and Leslie Derks scored eight in the win.

Brittany Klatt had 10 points for Altoona (4-10, 3-6).

Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Tuesday.

Zoey Rada

Rada

Bruce 42, New Auburn 38

At New Auburn, the Red Raiders earned a tight East Lakeland Conference win over the Trojans.

Zoey Rada led New Auburn (6-10, 4-5) with 12 points while Faith Baker added 11 points.

Halle Anderson had a game-high 19 points for the Red Raiders (8-8, 6-3).

New Auburn plays at Prairie Farm on Monday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0