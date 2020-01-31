BIRCHWOOD — The Cornell girls basketball team scored a season-high 60 points in a 60-23 victory over Birchwood on Friday evening.
Erin Crowell scored 13 points for the Chiefs (5-11, 4-5). Bryanna Bonander also finished in double figures with 11 points while Charity Hessler scored a season-best nine points and Kelsey Popp added seven in the victory.
Maddie Manka had 12 points for Birchwood (5-10, 5-5).
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Chiefs.
Cornell plays at Flambeau on Tuesday.
Hudson 54, Chi-Hi 51
At Hudson, the Cardinals fell to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
Alexis Zenner led Chi-Hi (9-8, 4-4) with 12 points followed by Aaliyah McMillan scoring 11 and Maria Friedel finishing with nine points.
Sophia Jonas had a game-best 21 points for the Raiders (13-4, 8-1).
Chi-Hi briefly led in the closing minutes after a 3-pointer from McMillan, but the Raiders answered with a three of their own and led the rest of the way.
The Cardinals host Menomonie on Tuesday.
Thorp 41, Cadott 36
At Cadott, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over the Hornets.
You have free articles remaining.
Jada Kowalczyk had 13 points to lead Cadott (9-8, 4-7) while Lauryn Goettl added eight points.
Addie Paskert had a game-high 15 points for Thorp (4-8, 3-7).
Thorp hosts Edgar on Monday while Cadott is off until playing at Fall Creek next Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 61, Altoona 41
At Stanley, the Orioles bested the Rails to pick up a Western Cloverbelt victory.
Marissa Gustafson led all scorers with 22 points, 15 in the second half including a 10-for-10 effort from the free throw line for the Orioles (10-6, 5-4). Lily Hoel scored 15 points, Teagen Becker added nine and Leslie Derks scored eight in the win.
Brittany Klatt had 10 points for Altoona (4-10, 3-6).
Stanley-Boyd plays at McDonell on Tuesday.
Bruce 42, New Auburn 38
At New Auburn, the Red Raiders earned a tight East Lakeland Conference win over the Trojans.
Zoey Rada led New Auburn (6-10, 4-5) with 12 points while Faith Baker added 11 points.
Halle Anderson had a game-high 19 points for the Red Raiders (8-8, 6-3).
New Auburn plays at Prairie Farm on Monday.