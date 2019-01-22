The McDonell girls basketball team has played in plenty of close games as of late.
The Macks pulled out their biggest win of that stretch on Tuesday evening, topping Osseo-Fairchild 66-64 in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup at McDonell.
Abby Wampler led all scorers with 22 points and Maggie Craker added 20 including three 3-pointers as the Macks outscored the Thunder 39-35 in the second half to earn the win.
The game was McDonell's third game of five points or closer out of its last four and the team's fifth game in 11 days overall.
Most recently the Macks fell 66-62 at home to Eleva-Strum on Monday, letting a late lead get away. McDonell made sure to keep its lead in a win on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak.
"It's a great conference win. We're so excited," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "We've had some close games with Fall Creek and with Eleva-Strum we let slip away. It was great and it builds our confidence going forward. I'm so proud of the girls."
Lauryn Deetz added eight in the win for McDonell (8-9, 6-5).
Makayla Steinke scored 17 points for the Thunder (10-7, 7-4).
McDonell hosts Altoona on Friday evening.
Cadott 47, Thorp 39
At Cadott, the Hornets swept the season series with the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Autumn Bremness led the way for Cadott (7-8, 3-8) with nine points. Jada Kowalczyk added eight points and Abby Eiler scored seven in the victory.
Kaytlyn Stunkel scored nine points for Thorp (3-13, 2-9).
Cadott plays at Fall Creek and Thorp is at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.
Altoona 54, Stanley-Boyd 52
At Stanley, a late bucket lifted the Railroaders past the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Altoona's Brittany Klatt scored with fewer than nine seconds left to put the Rails in front for good.
Arianna Mason led Stanley-Boyd (4-12, 1-10) with 16 points while Lily Hoel added 12 and Marissa Gustafson scored seven.
Kayla Wiggins had 22 points, 18 in the first half, for the Rails (9-7, 8-3).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Eau Claire Regis on Friday.
Bruce 41, New Auburn 37
At Bruce, New Auburn's second-half comeback was for naught in an overtime loss to the Red Raiders in East Lakeland Conference play.
New Auburn (1-12, 1-7) trailed by six at the break but outscored Bruce 23-17 after halftime.
Nadia Rada scored a team-high 17 points. Anna Koteras added eight and Faith Baker and Emma Bischel each had five.
Bruce (7-8, 4-4) was led by 17 points from Halle Anderson and 14 from Marina Mansky.
The Trojans host Birchwood on Friday.
Cornell 56, Winter 44
At Winter, the Chiefs raced past the Warriors in the second half in a East Lakeland matchup.
With the game tied at 19 at the half, Cornell (5-10, 4-4) outscored Winter 37-25 after the break.
Erin Crowell scored a team-high 21 points. Bryanna Bonander added 11 and Braya Duffy had eight.
Jasmine Goebel had a game-high 23 points for Winter (2-12, 0-7).
Cornell continues play next Tuesday when it hosts Flambeau.
