NEW AUBURN — Zoey Rada led all scorers with 19 points to lead the New Auburn girls basketball team to a 34-27 victory over Webster on Monday evening in a nonconference contest.
Rada had 15 of her 19 points in the second half for the Trojans (1-1) as New Auburn overcame a 15-9 halftime deficit. Evelyn Cody scored six points and Emily Elmhorst added five as the Trojans limited Webster (1-1) to 12 points in the second half.
Brooke Hetfeld scored six points for the Tigers.
New Auburn plays at Winter on Tuesday, Dec. 3.