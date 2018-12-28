STANLEY — The last 19 hours had not been easy for the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team.
Oriole coach Alison Becker didn't want them to be.
Stanley-Boyd (3-7) picked up its second win in as many days by pulling away for a 52-44 victory over Flambeau on Friday afternoon.
Arianna Mason led all scorers with 18 points for the Orioles and was one of four players to finish with at least eight points. Lily Hoel scored 12 points, Hannah Hause finished in double figures with 10 points and Leslie Derks was close behind with eight second-half points as Stanley-Boyd outscored the Falcons 29-20 after halftime.
Rachel Lawton scored 12 points for Flambeau (2-6), who carried a 24-23 lead into the break after Lawton's bucket in the final minute.
Stanley-Boyd opened the second half with nine of the first 11 points, capped by a 3-pointer from Mason to take a 32-26 lead with 13 minutes, 40 seconds to go. Flambeau cut the lead to two with 10:06 left with a pair of free throws by Courtney Riel. But that would be as close as the Falcons got with Stanley-Boyd getting its lead up to as many as 13 following a Mason basket with 3:01 to go. Mason's bucket capped a 10-0 run that also included threes by Derks and Mason to go with a basket from Marissa Gustafson.
Tough turnaround
Stanley-Boyd picked up a 67-47 win at Glenwood City on Thursday evening and was back in action roughly 15 hours later against the Falcons.
"That was the whole point of scheduling it like that. (Building some) mental toughness," Becker said of the quick stretch between games. "They did pretty well for the most part. (They) handled the fatigue and the adversity of turning the ball over. Not taking care of the ball at the end. There was that good chunk of time where we looked disciplined and played solid defense and Leslie Derks made some big threes when we needed those."
The Orioles entered the week with one victory — a 47-35 triumph at Cadott on Dec. 4.
Home sweet home
Thursday's win at Glenwood City marked the end of a stretch of six consecutive games away from home. Friday's victory was the start of a stretch of eight out of nine games at home, a run that continues on Thursday, Jan. 3 against Fall Creek.
Stanley-Boyd is tied for sixth in the Western Cloverbelt standings with Cadott and Thorp entering the new year. Most recently the Orioles fell to Osseo-Fairchild 54-46 in league play on Dec. 21. Overall five of the team's seven defeats have been by nine points or fewer and as the calendar turns to 2019, Becker is optimistic her young team can turn some of those tight losses into victories in the new year.
"There were a lot of positives we took from these last two games and hopefully the second half of our conference play we can come out on top in some of those," Becker said. "We've been in most of the games. It's come down to the last couple minutes and free throws and foul trouble (and) who is making the free throws and who is not."
Familiar face on the bench
Former Chi-Hi and UW-Eau Claire standout Kayla Hanley is lending a hand on Becker's coaching staff this winter as a volunteer coach.
Hanley finished up her senior season with the Blugolds last winter and prior to that the 2014 Chi-Hi graduate played under Becker for the Cardinals. Hanley earned Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior and overall was a three-time first team all-conference player.
"She brings a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to our team just coming off of college so she's fresh and the kids look up to her," Becker said of Hanley.
