STANLEY — There are a few questions surrounding the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball this season with a lot of changes in the team’s rotation from a season ago.
Gone is first team all-state player in Tahlia Walton and four other letterwinners who played a part in the Orioles 15-9 overall record and 7-7 mark in league play.
Those departures include starters Kate McLoone, Savannah Anderson and Ella Koenig.
Stanley-Boyd is hoping to surround Arianna Mason — a senior guard named second team All-Western Cloverbelt last year — with enough young talent to remain competitive in Alison Becker’s sixth season as head coach.
“I want to see a lot growth and a lot of heart and hustle. Just be competitive every game and see where it takes us,” Becker said of her goals for the team.
Mason averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 steals a game last year and will be looked at to lead a young Orioles squad as the team’s only returning starter.
“We have Arianna Mason again for her fourth season, so she has a lot of experience and is veteran at the point guard position,” Becker said, “and she also can score and do a lot of things we need her to do if we are lacking during the game.”
Also returning and now expected to see an increase in their roles are sophomores Hannah Hause and Marissa Gustafson. Hause scored 4.3 points per game and Gustafson was at 3.3 points coming off the bench last year.
The Orioles also added two freshman — forward Lily Hoel and guard Leslie Derks — who Becker said will have an impact this season and she is excited to see them grow as they gain more experience.
While Mason is expected to have a major scoring role for the team at guard, Becker thinks this year’s squad could do most of its damage inside.
“I think we’ll score inside more this year,” Becker said. “I think we’re be more forward dominated rather than guard dominated this year.”
While younger players are being counted on to produce this season and some of them maybe haven’t spent a lot of time playing with the more veteran group, Becker said the entire team has gelled together and have created good team chemistry in a short amount of time as the team looks to improve upon last year’s fourth-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
“What I feel is one of the standout things is they’re genuinely happy for each other...,” Becker said. “I think that’s going to set us apart from our opponents, having that lively bench and upbeat energy and enthusiasm.”
Stanley-Boyd plays just two of their first nine games at home to begin the season including a home matchup on Friday with McDonell to begin Western Cloverbelt play.
Later in the season the Orioles have eight of nine games played on their home floor beginning on Dec. 28 against Flambeau until the long homestand of five straight home games ends versus Osseo-Fairchild on Jan. 31.
The Orioles suffered a 40-36 home loss to Ladysmith to open the season on Nov. 20. The schedule will continue on Tuesday with the Orioles matching up with Greenwood on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.