Prep Girls Golf: Chi-Hi finishes fourth at home invitational

The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in fourth place at its home invitational on Monday at Lake Wissota Golf.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 422 to take fourth out of 10 teams as New Richmond (340), Hudson (372) and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (401) earned the top-three positions.

Sydney Trinrud shot a 94 to tie for seventh place to lead the Cardinals. Freshman Sarah Chaffee shot a 102 to take 16th, Ava Finn carded a 108 to tie for 21st and Marley Sterling ended with a 118 to take 32nd.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emme Felmlee shot a 103 to take second place to lead Stanley-Boyd, who finished 10th with a 484. Emma Schuebel and Bella Green each shot a 126 while Carly Verbeten finished with a 129 to round out the scorers for the Orioles.

New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall shot a 69 to earn individual medalist honors, taking first by 17 strokes over Hudson's Mimi Miller at 86.

Monday's meet is the first of three this week for the Cardinals, who compete on Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson before traveling to Rice Lake on Thursday for an event at Turtleback Golf Course.

Stanley-Boyd is back in action Wednesday in a tournament at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.