Prep Girls Golf: Chi-Hi girls finish fifth in home Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota

The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in fifth place on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf.
The Cardinals concluded the day with a team score of 242 as Hudson (179) and River Falls (197) finished first and second, respectively.
Sydney Trinrud led the Cardinals with a 53, a score good for a tie for 11th place overall. Kinsey Gerlach carded a 61 while Kendall Bowe and Claire Matott each shot 64s to round out the scoring golfers for Chi-Hi. Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 37 to earn medalist honors, finishing eight strokes ahead of teammate Lauren Parker for the top spot.
"She's been fairly consistent," Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said of Trinrud. "She had a really good round a couple weeks ago, shot a 45 but she's been fairly consistent. I know she's been a little frustrated and would like to score a little better but she's been our anchor up there so I really appreciate what she's doing for us."
Trinrud has consistently been the team's top scorer this season as she along with Marley Sterling were the team's most experienced returners. Trinrud's best performance this season was a tie for third place in an event at Spring Valley Golf Course on Sept. 8 and she currently sits seventh in the cumulative season standings.
Beyond those veteran returners, the Cardinals have been working to find the right combination in the lineup.
"It's just trying to find that combo of kids that can give us the five best scores that we have out there on any given day," Hanson said. "I know that those next three after Sydney and Marley, any one of those kids is capable and can deliver in that spot. It's just a matter of getting that mix right on any given day."
Hanson noted Gerlach's performance as she shot a 61 while playing in the No. 5 spot.
"Somebody that's really impressed me, I think Kinsey Gerlach has really come on strong for us," Hanson said. "(She is) somebody who is starting to show herself to be one of those consistent contributors who you can could on. So I've been really pleased with her performance.
"I think in general the scores don't always shot it but I'm definitely starting to see some improvement in different phases from pretty much everybody, which is all you can ask of kids."
Chi-Hi won't have to wait too long for another shot at their home course as the Cardinals host another Big Rivers event at Lake Wissota on Monday before playing at River Falls Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 30.
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
