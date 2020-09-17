Prep Girls Golf: Chi-Hi girls finish fifth in home Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota

"It's just trying to find that combo of kids that can give us the five best scores that we have out there on any given day," Hanson said. "I know that those next three after Sydney and Marley, any one of those kids is capable and can deliver in that spot. It's just a matter of getting that mix right on any given day."

Hanson noted Gerlach's performance as she shot a 61 while playing in the No. 5 spot.

"Somebody that's really impressed me, I think Kinsey Gerlach has really come on strong for us," Hanson said. "(She is) somebody who is starting to show herself to be one of those consistent contributors who you can could on. So I've been really pleased with her performance.

"I think in general the scores don't always shot it but I'm definitely starting to see some improvement in different phases from pretty much everybody, which is all you can ask of kids."

Chi-Hi won't have to wait too long for another shot at their home course as the Cardinals host another Big Rivers event at Lake Wissota on Monday before playing at River Falls Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 30.

