Prep Girls Golf: Chi-Hi, Stanley-Boyd golfers earn GCAW academic all-state honors

Golfers from the Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd girls teams have earned academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Chi-Hi's Sydney Trinrud, Marley Sterling and Kinsey Gerlach and Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee, Liberty Simon and Bella Green each earned high honors while Chi-Hi's Clare Matott earned honors for the fall season.

Students are nominated for the award if they meet the criteria of having a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher, participated in at least 75 percent of varsity matches and are in grades 10-12.

A total of 330 girls from 81 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classrom while competing in varsity golf and the cumulative GPA of the honorees is 3.842.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0