Prep Girls Golf: Consistency carries Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee to CloverCroix Conference first team honors

Liberty Simon carded a 118 for the Orioles, followed by a 122 from Bella Green and a 125 from Emma Schuebel as the scoring golfers on the day for the team. Largely made up of underclassmen, Wenndt likes the direction his team is heading in not just for this year but for future seasons.

"I think that's the word of the year, it's consistency," Wenndt said. "It was a team full of freshmen last year and a lot of them had never picked up a golf club before. As sophomores this year there was some marginal improvement but the biggest improvement I saw was that level of consistency.

"We had seven girls on the team this year at one point or another and they're all kind of locked within three or four shots of each other in nine holes. That was my favorite part about this year's team is (you could) pick a handful of four or five girls, you know they're going to be within three or four shots of each other."

Stanley-Boyd was fifth as a team with a 462, two strokes behind Colfax/Elk Mound (460) as Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (386) won the team title for the day and the season, leapfrogging Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek for a tight 32-31 season scoring victory.