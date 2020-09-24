Prep Girls Golf: Consistency carries Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee to CloverCroix Conference first team honors

Emma Felmlee has been a rock at the top of the lineup for the Stanley-Boyd girls golf team.
The sophomore's solid play was rewarded on Thursday as she earned All-CloverCroix Conference first team honors after tying for seventh place overall at the conference's championship meet at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Felmlee shot a 97 to tie Flambeau's Sophie Hauser for seventh place while the finish helped her secure fourth place in the cumulative season standings.
As she has been throughout the season, Felmee was consistent in Thursday's 18-hole regular season finale. The sophomore shot a 49 on the front nine and a 48 on the back. She scored higher than a six on only two of the 18 holes and was one of eight golfers to break the 100-stroke mark.
"She's a really good leader. A quiet type of leader," Stanley-Boyd coach Devon Wenndt said of Felmlee. "The girls really band around her and it was nice to see her step up a little bit more this year. Be a little more vocal leader for our team."
Wenndt said they found a few small tweaks to make in Felmlee's game and it has helped lower scores.
"What I like about her is she's very methodical," Wenndt said of Felmlee. "She likes to take things one thing at a time."
Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson shot an 86 to earn medalist honors while Elli Anderson finished three strokes behind at 89. Osseo-Fairchild's Madyson Rosman finished the year at the top of the individual standings with 62 points, one in front of Emma Anderson (61) and five ahead of Elli Anderson (57) with Felmlee (49) and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Izzy Popple (45) rounding out first team honorees.
Liberty Simon carded a 118 for the Orioles, followed by a 122 from Bella Green and a 125 from Emma Schuebel as the scoring golfers on the day for the team. Largely made up of underclassmen, Wenndt likes the direction his team is heading in not just for this year but for future seasons.
"I think that's the word of the year, it's consistency," Wenndt said. "It was a team full of freshmen last year and a lot of them had never picked up a golf club before. As sophomores this year there was some marginal improvement but the biggest improvement I saw was that level of consistency.
"We had seven girls on the team this year at one point or another and they're all kind of locked within three or four shots of each other in nine holes. That was my favorite part about this year's team is (you could) pick a handful of four or five girls, you know they're going to be within three or four shots of each other."
Stanley-Boyd was fifth as a team with a 462, two strokes behind Colfax/Elk Mound (460) as Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (386) won the team title for the day and the season, leapfrogging Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek for a tight 32-31 season scoring victory.
The CloverCroix Conference is made up of Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, Flambeau and Colfax/Elk Mound and Thursday's event marked the sixth overall on the season for the league.
Stanley-Boyd now turns its attention to the postseason as the Orioles will be in Division 2 regional action next Wednesday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond. Felmlee advanced to sectionals last season and an improved sophomore season means she will be a threat again next week. But Wenndt noted the regional is tough with powerhouse programs like Prescott, Saint Croix Central and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona ready to provide tough competition.
"It's going to take a really good round out of her next Wednesday to advance," Wenndt said. "She's certainly capable. She knows that she's capable but it's not a foregone conclusion so we want to make sure her head's still in it so we play some good golf."
CloverCroix Girls Golf Meet at Lake Hallie Golf Course 9-24-20
