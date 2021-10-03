Prep Girls Golf Division 1 Sectionals: Tight-knit Chi-Hi squad makes program history in first sectional team appearance

The Chi-Hi girls golf team waited anxiously.

The Cardinals knew they were close.

But after their top golfer came in with a disappointed outlook, the team feared the worst. Those fears turned out to be unfounded as the Cardinals advanced out of Division 1 regionals as a team for the first time since the program returned almost a decade ago after shooting a 415 on Wednesday at regionals in Hudson.

Chi-Hi was fourth out of eight teams, finishing with the final team transfer position and will be in action Tuesday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

The Cardinals bested Superior (428) and Eau Claire North (446) for fourth place and were within striking range of fellow Big Rivers school River Falls (408) for third. Chi-Hi made program history in advancing one step away from state.

Sydney Trinrud shot a 95 to finish in eighth place individually while Sarah Chaffee was tied for 14th (106) and Addy Seaholm and Ava Finn were tied for 18th after each shot a 106. Marley Sterling was close behind in 22nd with a 108. Much of the regular season was spent battling Superior and River Falls for team positioning with Wednesday’s battle being the most important.

“We were always neck-and-neck with River Falls and Superior and we were right there and I knew we had potential to move on,” Sterling said.

Chi-Hi came out hot with its best nine-hole score of the season, but struggled early on the back nine. But the Cardinals pulled it together and finished strong.

“What I think I’m most proud of (Wednesday) is we played really well on the front (nine), really well and we started falling apart a little bit on the back and they rallied,” Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said. “We went back-and-forth with Superior and there were times I thought we had it in the bag and then we faded but then they rallied and they stayed strong mentally. There’s times last year (there’s) no way we would have done that.”

Trinrud and Sterling advanced to sectionals a season ago individually in a much smaller field. In all, Trinrud has made two trips to sectionals and as a rare senior on the team, both Hanson and the players lauded the All-Big Rivers Conference second team honoree for her play on the course and leadership off it.

“I think they’ve come together as a team,” Hanson said. “I really have been impressed with Sydney’s leadership, taking over and especially taking a couple of freshmen under her wing and showing them the right way to do some things. I think that’s been very helpful.”

The team says its chemistry is one of its biggest strengths. With a large group of freshmen and sophomores joining the team for the first time, those players have shown improvement throughout the season.

“I’ve been on the team for three years now and this is the first time varsity has been so connected with each other,” Sterling said. “We weren’t off standing by ourselves (waiting to see if we advanced to sectionals), we were waiting for each person to come in.”

“We’re really supportive, I’d say,” Chaffee added.

Trinrud was the last to come in and thought she was the bearer of bad news after finishing with a 95. The senior had no idea her score would be among the best of anyone on the day. Seaholm was ‘ecstatic’ when the team found out it was moving on. Showing emotion and having fun has quickly become one of the hallmarks of this year’s team.

“I think a lot of people are going to notice this team has a lot of fun — and it’s definitely the coaching too — we do have a lot of fun,” Chaffee said. “It’s definitely an incentive to come play which makes the team better.”

The players said their familiarity with Troy Burne Golf Club helped them on Wednesday. The Cardinals will have the benefit of seeing another familiar course for sectionals with Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake. Chi-Hi has played in two previous tournaments there this season, setting their best 18-hole score to date with a 402 on Aug. 26 when the team finished eighth out of 14 schools at the Rice Lake Invitational.

“We’re very familiar with it, very comfortable with it and understand it very well,” Sterling said of Turtleback. “I think we’re going in with a lot of confidence that we’ll do good.”

