EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi’s Courtney Fisher shot a 97 to finish in a tie for seventh place to lead the Cardinals at the Eau Claire North Invitational, hosted at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire on Tuesday.
Fisher finished tied with River Falls’ Madison Grundstrom for seventh with Eau Claire Memorial’s Lexi Meade shooting a 69 to earn medalist honors.
Kaleigh Ripley shot a 52, Faith Ford carded a 59 and Rachel Fransway finished with a 62 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
As a team the Cardinals finished seventh with a team score of 447. River Falls won the team title with a 375.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.