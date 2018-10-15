Chi-Hi golf team members Faith Ford, Courtney Fisher, Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway have each been named as academic all-state honorees by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin for the 2018 season.
Ford, Fisher and Fransway are students at Chi-Hi and Ripley is a student at McDonell.
Students are nominated by GCAW coaches if they meet the following criteria — a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participation in at least 75 percent of her team's varsity matches and must be at least a sophomore in high school.
This year 319 players from 96 high schools earned the all-state academic honor with the average GPA among honorees being 3.794.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.