It’s gone about the way longtime Chi-Hi girls golf coach Rick Silloway expected it to.
His mostly young Cardinals team has been led this fall by a pair of veterans as seniors Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway have been his top finishers at the front of a team filled mostly with players new to the game.
That continued on Thursday as Franway finished 10th and Ripley tied for 13th at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf.
Fransway shot a 48 on her team’s home course to lead the Cardinals while Ripley was two strokes behind, tied with Eau Claire Memorial’s Maddy Logan and Emmie Verhaag and Eau Claire North’s Ally Klauck for 13th.
Ripley and Fransway advanced to Division 1 sectionals a season ago as individuals, tying for 16th at regionals to earn two of the four individual qualification spots. The duo has continued improving this fall and find themselves in contention for all-conference accolades as the regular season starts to wind down.
“They’re leaders,” Chi-Hi coach Rick Silloway said of Ripley and Fransway. “They’re leaders on the team because everybody behind them is very inexperienced.”
Ripley and Fransway are tied with Rice Lake’s Emma Vande Voort and Hudson’s Molly Nelson for ninth place overall in the conference season standings after five events.
Fransway has come on strong as of late, scoring a combined 10 points in her last two events. That point total is tied for fourth most among golfers during the stretch.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Ripley tied for third place at a conference event earlier this season at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Brystal Roshell shot a 53 and earned her conference point of the season. The senior Roshell first started with the game of golf a season ago but Silloway has seen great progress from her in year two.
“This year she’s really got serious about it and practiced really hard,” Silloway said of Roshell.
Marley Sterling finished with a 67 as Chi-Hi’s final scoring golfer with Sydney Trinrud one stroke behind her teammate at 68.
Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned individual medalist honors for the fifth time in as many conference events after carding a 40, finishing one stroke better than River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode for first. River Falls earned top team honors by shooting a 180 with Hudson five strokes behind in second place. River Falls leads Hudson by three points (34-31) in the team season standings with two conference events to go.
The next league event is Monday at River Falls Golf Club before the Cardinals close the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference Championships next Thursday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota Golf 9-19-19
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.