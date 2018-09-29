Courtney Fisher, Rachel Fransway and Kaleigh Ripley each found something late in the prep girls golf season.
And whether that was a chip on the shoulder, added confidence or comfort, it has led them to Monday’s Division 1 sectionals at New Richmond Golf Course after strong finishes last Wednesday at regionals at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Fisher, Fransway and Ripley earned three of the four individual sectional qualifying spots reserved for the top-four golfers on teams that didn’t advance. As a unit the Cardinals were close after taking fifth place, one spot from advancement.
But a lot of things were new for the team in their strong Wednesday performance. First and foremost, it was a largely new field of opponents the Cardinals were facing. After spending most of the fall competing in tournaments with fellow Big Rivers Conference foes, the Cardinals went into a regional with no other conference opponents. Instead Chi-Hi was paired with teams from the La Crosse and Stevens Point areas. The other BRC teams went north to play a regional in Superior.
“I had some mixed emotions about it,” Chi-Hi coach Rick Silloway said. “I was disappointed we weren’t going with the rest of the Big Rivers (Conference) up to Superior until I looked at the teams we were going up against and I thought we were right in the middle as far as scoring wise. Then I thought ‘well, we might be OK down here’.”
Fisher, Fransway and Ripley were better than OK, each posting strong rounds to advance. Fisher finished tied for 14th after shooting a 100 with Fransway and Ripley close behind in a tie for 16th, each carding 101s.
The team didn’t have a practice round at the course prior to regionals, but Silloway had some familiarity with the course and said the team was pleased with its performance across the board.
“We were enjoying it,” Silloway said. “We had fun and some of the girls had some personal bests and even the girls that didn’t get to go on, some good things happened. We were real happy.”
The senior Fisher has been the top finisher for Chi-Hi in many meets this year. But it was a disappointing finish at the Big Rivers Conference championships at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie on Sept. 21 that gave her a little extra motivation entering the postseason.
“It was too bad she kinda slipped at conference and she was disappointed with that and I think that sparked her a little bit for (Wednesday’s) performance,” Silloway said of Fisher. “We talked about it a little bit but she was disappointed with how she played.”
Fisher shot a 52 on the front nine in her regional round before improving to a 48 on the back nine.
Fransway is one of two juniors moving on to sectionals and overcame a tough first hole to do so. Silloway and Fransway have been working on club selection and getting Fransway to be less dependent on her driver and after scoring a seven on the first hole, Fransway started to vary her club selection more and found better success. She scored a 53 on the front nine before improving five strokes to a 48 for the back nine.
“She played so much better and she got confidence after the first couple holes,” Silloway said of Fransway.
Fellow junior Ripley will cap her first season on the team with a solid postseason push after also shooting a 101. Ripley, a McDonell student playing on the team as a part of a co-op, had two years of varsity experience in Iowa prior to moving to the state this year, and being new to the area and the team it took her a little time to feel comfortable. But once she did, her play took off.
“It took a while for her — and she’s a really quiet girl — it took a while where she felt like she was part of the team. We really worked hard at that,” Silloway said.
Silloway credits seniors Faith Ford and Grace Reiter, Chi-Hi’s other two players from Wednesday’s sectionals, among others for helping to foster the team atmosphere that ultimately helped Ripley gain comfort.
Now the trio turns its attention to Monday’s sectionals in New Richmond. The team played an invitational at the course on Aug. 15 and will be reunited with its conference mates after the Big Rivers advanced three teams and three individuals out of regionals.
Silloway said his trio will be focused on not trying to overhit shots while staying strong on chipping and putting, two facets of the game it has have shown great improvement in throughout the year.
But above all else, the longtime Cardinal golf coach said the team will take the same approach it had success with last Wednesday.
“We’re going to go into this like we just did for regionals,” Silloway said. “We’re going to go in, we’re going to have some fun, we’re going to try to play our personal best and see what happens.”
